The dust is still yet to settle on Wayne Rooney's departure from Birmingham City, with seemingly a split opinion on the England legend's sacking as head coach.

The Blues' relatively new owner Tom Wagner decided to take the plunge on a major gamble back in October when dispensing of the services of John Eustace, who had taken the club into the play-off spots of the Championship in the first two months of the season.

Seemingly convinced by CEO Garry Cook though to make a change in the dugout, Eustace was let go of in favour of Rooney, who had just departed MLS outfit D.C. United after a pretty poor spell across the Atlantic Ocean.

Related Birmingham City respond to Atalanta bids for Jordan James James has attracted interest from Italy - but Blues have seemingly taken a strong stance.

And the risk has not paid off for City, who are now languishing in 20th position in the Championship table after Rooney won just two of his 15 matches in charge of the Blues, with his final stand coming at Elland Road on New Year's Day with a 3-0 defeat against Leeds United.

It is not the way that Birmingham owner Wagner wanted this to pan out, and despite results several pundits have declared Rooney's sacking as harsh.

They include Carlton Palmer when speaking exclusively to Football League World and also former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor, with both stating that the 38-year-old should have been given the January transfer window to make changes and to see if they made a difference on the pitch.

Compensation still yet to be agreed for Rooney's Birmingham departure

There are still issues to iron out though when it comes to Rooney's exit from Birmingham as not everything has seemingly been agreed.

According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, the two parties have still not agreed a compensation package to be paid to Rooney following his departure as there was no fixed agreement in his contract should it be terminated.

Rooney signed a three-and-a-half year deal to take over from Eustace in October, so if Birmingham had to pay the full amount of his contract off, then they would likely have to pay multiple millions to their now former boss.

However, there will be negotiations ongoing as to how much Rooney will be paid off to leave his job, but it has not been done immediately.

Rooney compensation issue could affect Birmingham transfer plans

Rooney is not going to be a cheap man to pay off due to the length of his contract and he will likely not have been on a small salary, so it could have a real knock-on effect for any transfer business to be done this month.

Birmingham need more new players and that isn't a secret to anyone, and business will need to be done quick if they are to climb away from the relegation zone.

But the money that was set to be potentially invested into the first-team squad may have to be rerouted to their scorned ex-manager, which will be a bitter blow for the incoming head coach, whoever that may be.