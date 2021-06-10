Compensation details concerning Championship duo emerge amid Palace and West Brom links

The compensation Crystal Palace would need to pay to prize Valerien Ismael away from Barnsley is not higher than they’d have to pay Swansea City should they appoint Steve Cooper, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles are still searching for their Roy Hodgson replacement but a number of potential candidates have been linked in the weeks since the experienced coach’s exit – including both Ismael and Cooper.

Reports earlier this week revealed that talks with Nuno Espirito Santo had broken down, indicating that the two Championship managers could still be in the running.

With both coaches under contract with their respective clubs, Palace would need to pay compensation were they to appoint either Cooper or Ismael.

Nixon has shed some more light on that situation, revealing that the amount a club would need to pay Barnsley for Ismael is not higher than what would need to be paid to the Swans to appoint Cooper.

That news could be of interest to West Bromwich Albion as well, who have seen moves for Chris Wilder and David Wagner fall through in the last week and have been linked with Ismael and Cooper previously.

The Verdict

With both Palace and West Brom seeing talks collapse recently, you have to wonder whether Swansea and Barnsley should be starting to get very worried about losing their managers.

Cooper and Ismael have been linked with both jobs after impressing in the 2020/21 Championship campaigns and may have climbed up the pecking order following recent events.

That could mean that this information on compensation plays an important part in their decision concerning new manager appointments, particularly the Baggies who are understood to reluctant to pay anything as it will come out of their transfer budget.