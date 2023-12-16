Highlights West Brom's owner, Lai Guochuan, has a net worth of £2.8 billion but the club has struggled financially under his stewardship recently.

Wolves' owners, Fosun International, have a net worth of £5.5 billion and have seen the club progress in the Premier League, despite financial constraints.

Both clubs' fans are concerned about the future, with West Brom fans calling for Lai's departure and Wolves fans worried about the club's future in the Premier League.

West Bromwich Albion is under the sole ownership of Lai Guochuan, while Wolverhampton Wanderers' owners are Fosun International Limited, a co-ownership of Guo Guangchang, Wang Qunbin, and Liang Xinjun, meaning both are currently under Chinese ownership.

The fortunes of the clubs have moved in opposite directions in recent years as Wolves embed themselves in the Premier League while the Baggies struggle to escape the Championship.

Here, Football League World compares the net worth of the owners of Wolves and West Brom.

Net worth of West Brom’s owner

Lai has a reported net worth of £2.8 billion, according to a report by the Birmingham Live back in 2017.

However, in recent times, West Brom have struggled financially under the stewardship of Lai, and a return to the Premier League has been touted as a necessity to ensure the survival of the club, according to a report from i.

The financial struggles have brought about fan protests, and in October 2022, a supporter group named Action For Albion began organising protests against Lai and the board. And, following Lai's failure to repay a £5 million loan on a second occasion in January 2023, an estimated 3000 fans peacefully protested outside the stadium's director's entrance on Halfords Lane.

Yet there may be hope for this group, as recent reports indicate that the club is subject to interest from three bids, with Lai deliberating over the potential takeover, according to the Telegraph.

He bought the club back in September 2016 and had some early success in charge of the club in the Premier League. However, the club were relegated in the 2017–18 season. And although the club earned promotion back to the Premier League for the 2020–21 season under Slaven Bilic, they were relegated immediately back to the Championship.

Net worth of Wolves’ owners

The net worth of Wolves owners, Fosun international, has been estimated to be £5.5 billion, according to Planet Football.

On July 21, 2016, it was confirmed that Fosun had bought the club from its previous owner, Steve Morgan. Since they acquired the club, Wolves have progressed from being a mid-table side in the Football League Championship to finishing seventh in the Premier League, reaching an FA Cup semi-final, and qualifying for the UEFA Europa League during this ownership.

However, in recent seasons, the club has become financially constrained due to Financial Fair Play. FFP is an issue for Wolves, as only losses of £105 million are permitted over a three-year period. The last accounts released were for 2021/22 and revealed a loss of £46m. The 2022–23 accounts will not be published until next year, but another large loss is anticipated, as reported by Sky Sports.

This has limited the amount of spending at the club, and it was a key reason why Julen Lopetegui left in the summer.

Comparing Wolves and West Brom’s net worth

Both clubs are owned by extremely wealthy men. However, their recent dealings have resulted in both clubs' fans worrying about the future of their clubs, with one set of supporters wanting Lai out, while Wolves fans worry about the future of the club in the Premier League after what looked like a marriage made in heaven following a promising start to life under Fosun.