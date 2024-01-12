Coventry City were expected to be quiet in the January transfer window after an incredibly busy summer, but opportunities to fill gaps in the squad can come around very quickly.

January 11 started as a quiet one for the Sky Blues, but reports soon emerged from Scandinavia of their £2.15 million pursuit of midfielder Victor Torp, who was at the time playing in Norway for Sarpsborg of the Eliteserien.

And come the end of Thursday, the 24-year-old had been announced as a new Coventry player, having signed on the dotted line on a four-and-a-half year deal.

With the short-term capture of Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari in the summer not really paying dividends, Coventry now seemingly have their well-rounded midfielder in Torp on a permanent basis - but how does he compare to the former fan favourite that is Gustavo Hamer?

Victor Torp v Gustavo Hamer - what do the stats say?

Hamer of course departed Cov in August 2023 for a chance at Premier League football with Sheffield United, and for much of the current season there has been an obvious missing piece in Robins' side in the middle of the park.

It was never going to be straight-forward to replace the Dutch maestro and it would likely take several midfielders to do the job, but have they found the perfect fit in the form of Torp?

Victor Torp v Gustavo Hamer Stats Comparison - As Per Sofascore Torp - 2023 Eliteserien Season Hamer - 2022/23 Championship Season Appearances 30 41 Average Minutes Per Game 83 85 Goals 6 9 Assists 2 10 Shots Per Game 2.7 2.6 Big Chances Missed 1 6 Touches Per Game 63.4 65.0 Pass Accuracy 82% 73% Key Passes Per Game 1.9 1.8 Big Chances Created 5 16 Interceptions Per Game 1.3 1.0 Tackles Per Game 1.9 2.6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1.1 Duels Won Per Game 6.2 4.8 Possession Lost Per Game 13.0 18.8

Comparing the stats of Hamer's final full Championship season with Coventry and Torp's 2023 league campaign for Sarpsborg is tricky because of the differing levels of quality, but it would be fair to say that overall, the second tier of English football is a level above that of Norway's top flight on paper.

Nevertheless, looking at stats and metrics can show what type of player that Torp is, and he is very similar to Hamer in a number of ways.

Whilst not getting to Hamer's level of assists, six goals in 30 matches is a respectable tally for Torp, who also averaged more shots per game than the former Coventry engine room operator.

His passes were more accurate, he attempted slightly more key passes per game, there were more interceptions per match for Torp, and there were also more duels won and successful dribbles - the last stat which will be important if the Dane is going to carry the ball up the pitch and make things happen.

Hamer created 11 more big chances over the course of the season than Torp, but that may be because of the team-mates he had around him and the level they were at rather than what it says about the latter's own ability.

Torp also outperformed his expected goals tally of 4.42, whilst his expected assists figure of 5.72 for the Eliteserien season says a lot about the wastefulness of his Sarpsborg team-mates in 2023, and his duels figures and tackling/interceptions also show him as a well-rounded midfielder - just like Hamer is.

Robins: Torp is not a direct Hamer replacement at Coventry

Despite the fact that there will be obvious comparisons to Hamer, and the stats do show that he appears to be a similar kind of player, Coventry's own manager Mark Robins does not believe that Torp is a direct or like-for-like replacement for the Dutchman.

“He is an elegant player. He has decent techniques and clean feet and can see a pass," Robins told Coventry's in-house media team.

“He is going to need to get used to the speed of the game. He’s 24 and the age is a good one to come into our squad. He isn’t a direct replacement for Gustavo Hamer, he is totally different to that, he has different characteristics and was within the profile when the recruitment team were looking.

“He is a really good lad and speaks perfect English. We’re confident over time he will fit in really well.

“You have to remember he has been off for over five weeks, so he needs time to get up to speed, but he is a good player."

The stats do suggest that Torp is very much in the Hamer mould - he is an energetic 'eight' who can get up and down the pitch, can put a tackle in and is also technically proficient - all things that Coventry's former number 38 could do very well.

It may take Torp some time to settle in, but sooner rather than later, it's likely that we will see a lot of qualities that Hamer possessed whilst at the Sky Blues in the 24-year-old Dane.