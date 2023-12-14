Highlights Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan has a net worth of around £550 million, while Swansea City's owners have a net worth of £250 million+.

Swansea City's owners include Andy Coleman, Stephen Kaplan, Jason Levien, and Jake Silverstein, with Nigel Morris providing financial backing.

Vincent Tan, the controversial owner of Cardiff City, has been on Forbes' billionaire list and has a net worth of around £500 million.

Football in the English pyramid has its swings and roundabouts for both Cardif City and Swansea City - but neither of them have heralded particular success so far this season.

The pair have faced each other in just one of the Premier League's seasons back in 2013/14, yet their fates haven't squared off more than that with Swansea losing their hold in the top-flight - a period in which they won a League Cup - the same season that Cardiff were promoted in 2018. Since then, there have been treacherous times for both clubs; Swansea missing out twice in the play-offs, whilst Cardiff narrowly avoided relegation last season, when they would've gone down had Reading not been deducted six points.

But when it comes to off the field, the clubs could not be more far apart. Vincent Tan is a highly-controversial name in terms club ownership, with the Malaysian infamously changing Cardiff's shirts from blue to red to break decades of tradition at the club. Swansea, meanwhile, are a little bit more sensible - but regardless, Football League World takes a look at how the duo's owners compare.

Swansea's owners net worth

The Swans are owned by a subsidiary of ‘Swansea City Football 2002 Limited’, which includes a quartet of owners in Andy Coleman, Stephen Kaplan, Jason Levien and Jake Silverstein owning a combined 70.76% - whilst others, including Nigel Morris and the Swansea Supporters’ Club, make up a decent chunk of the rest of the stake.

Coleman, whilst one of the majority shareholders, doesn’t have an estimated net worth, though a report states he has dealt with over £4.8billion during his career in the American hospitality industry and thus large amounts of revenue are not alien to him.

Kaplan and Levien are more strategy focused, as their hold over the club is thought to be worth just over £12million, though it’s Morris who is thought to be the financial backing with an estimated net worth of £230m. Despite that being a figure that many would only dream of sitting on, it's enough to rank him as one of the lowest-valued owners in the second-tier.

Cardiff's owners net worth

Arguably one of the most controversial owner figures in football, Tan comes to south Wales with a lot of cash that he’s earned over the course of his career. The Malaysian businessman was entered into Forbes’ billionaire list back in 2010 with an estimated value of $1.6billion, which works out at around £1.25billion - and later that year he became the owner of Cardiff City.

Related Cardiff City chances of agreeing Kieffer Moore deal with Bournemouth become clearer The striker could be set for a return to the Welsh capital next month

Of course, the controversial side of his ownership has already been laid bare, but Cardiff have been promoted to the top-flight twice under his leadership, failing to stay up both times. Yet it’s the negatives that a fanbase will always focus on, and with Tan now only boasting a recent net worth of around £500m, it’s unsure how long his influence on the Welsh outfit will last.

Other clubs owned

Whilst the Swansea consortium don’t entirely own another club, they are involved with MLS outfit DC United, who recently lost Wayne Rooney to Birmingham for a manager’s role.

Owner name Vincent Tan Swansea City Football 2002 Club owned Cardiff City Swansea City Net worth £550million £250million+

It’s the aforementioned Levien and Kaplan who are the duo involved, having utilised strategy methods as a result of their influence on the side from the American capital, with the goal being to transfer what they’ve learned across the pond and into the English footballing pyramid.

And a rivalry with Tan could also occur abroad. The Malaysian is reported to have made a 20% stake in LAFC upon their foundation, though he sold half of that for £55million back in 2020. He also owns Bosnian outfit Sarajevo FK, and Belgian side KV Kortrijk - who Burnley owner Alan Pace was in talks to takeover over the summer as the Clarets look to build a loan farm for their younger stars.