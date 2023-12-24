Highlights Sunderland's current wage bill is significantly lower than it was in the 2016/17 season in the Premier League.

The current top earners at Sunderland are young players, reflecting the club's investment in youth and its focus on the future.

Sunderland's revolution under new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is off to a promising start as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

Sunderland are hoping to make their return to the Premier League after over six years away from the top flight.

The 2022/23 season ended with the side losing out in the Championship play-offs in their first season back in the Championship.

If they were to return to the Premier League, it would be their first season in the top flight of English football since their disastrous 2016/17 season. That season they were relegated with 24 points, 16 points adrift of 17th place Watford.

With their current side pushing for promotion to the Premier League, Football League World compared Sunderland’s current wage bill to the 2016/17 squad that came crashing out of the Premier League.

Sunderland’s wage bill for the 2016/17 season

Sunderland’s 2016/17 season was their last in the Premier League, and their wage bill was reflective of their Premier League status.

Topping their wage bill according to Capology estimates was Jermain Defore. The then 33-year-old returned to England with Sunderland after a spell in Canada with Toronto FC. Capology estimated the former England striker was on £80,000 per week.

Defoe was one of five players who earned an estimated £50,000 or more that season at Sunderland. Fabio Borini and Adnan Januzaj were both earning £60,000 per week, Patrick van Aanholt £55,000, and Lee Cattermole £50,000.

Sunderland player 2016/17 p/w wages Jermain Defore £80,000 Fabio Borini £60,000 Adnan Januzaj £60,000 Patrick van Aanholt £55,000 Lee Cattermole £50,000

Sunderland’s wage bill for the 2023/24 season

With Sunderland now back in the Championship after several years in League One, there has been an alteration in their playing squad and their wage bill.

Topping their current list is Jack Clarke, who Capology estimate is earning £16,923 per week at Sunderland. Clarke is closely followed by Bradley Dack and Daniel Ballard, who are on an estimated £15,000 per week.

Only two more players are currently earning over £10,000 per week at Sunderland. Dennis Cirkin and Anthony Patterson are both on an estimated £10,000 per week at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are revolutionising with youth

As you’d expect, Sunderland’s wage bill in the 2016/17 season was much bigger than it is this season.

In total, Sunderland’s 2016/17 season wage bill was £918,708 per week, with Defoe being at the top of their bill. This figure far outweighs the bill for the 2023/24 season, which is just £175,962 per week.

The bill not just replicates the difference in divisions between then and now, but also a change in club values. Under their new owner, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, the club have returned to the Championship and have invested heavily in youth. Clarke, their top owner, is only 23, which represents their desire to invest in the club’s future. Of their top five earners, only Dack is over the age of 24.

Compare this to the 2016/17 season when Defore was 33 and coming to the end of his career. Only Januzaj was under 25 in their top five earners.

Their revolution at Sunderland might still be in its early days, but things are looking good for the North East side.