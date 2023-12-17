Highlights Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has a reported net worth of £2 billion and is the 17th richest owner in the Premier League.

Newcastle United's majority owner, the Public Investment Fund, has a net worth of £320 billion, making them the richest football owners in the world.

Newcastle's owners have spent over £400 million on transfers since taking over the club, while Sunderland's owners aim to bring the club back to the top flight.

The Tyne-Wear rivals, Sunderland and Newcastle United, have both recently been taken over by new owners, each with much-discussed wealth.

Sunderland’s new owners have joint ownership after recently buying the final shares of former chairman Stewart Donald. Meanwhile, Newcastle's new owners have been the subject of much media coverage and scrutiny in England.

Here, Football League World compares the net worth of Sunderland and Newcastle’s owners.

Sunderland owner's net worth

Sunderland’s owners are Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori. Louis-Dreyfus is the majority shareholder, holding a 64% share of the club while also being the Black Cats chairman. Sartori currently has an ownership share of 36% in Sunderland.

Louis-Dreyfus is reportedly sitting on a net worth of £2 billion, according to the Sunderland Echo. That would make him the 17th richest owner in the Premier League.

At just 25 years of age, Louis-Dreyfus has accrued an outstanding amount of wealth, and he already has a family history of owning football clubs, given that his father was in control of Marseille before it was sold in 2016.

The Louis-Dreyfus Group, which dates back to 1851, is a merchant firm involved in agriculture, food processing, international shipping, and finances, with over £557 million in profit in the last financial year, according to Fortune. His father was also Adidas’ CEO before passing away in 2009, with his mother boasting a £2.8bn net worth, according to Forbes.

His co-owner, Satori’s wealth, stands at close to £80 million, according to the Sunderland Echo’s report back in November 2020. The Montevideo-born politician is a 42-year-old senator from Uruguay who is the founder of the Union Group, an investment firm that “holds interests in agriculture, technology, energy, and real estate.”

Newcastle United owner's net worth

Newcastle’s majority owner is the Public Investment Fund, and, according to Talksport, their net worth is £320 billion, making them the richest football owners in the world.

The Saudi Arabian owners also own four clubs in their native country: Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr, and Al Hilal.

PIF owns 80% of the club, and since they took over the club, over £400 million has been spent on transfers for Newcastle. But if you include their transfer dealings, including all their clubs, they have spent over $1 billion to acquire talents like Karim Benzema and Neymar to play their club football in the Saudi Pro League.

This free-flowing cash to bring the stars to Saudi Arabia and to improve the fortunes of Newcastle has seen many label the ambitions of the club as simply 'sportswashing', to help bring a more favourable view to the Saudi regime.

Comparing net worth

The comparison is easy to make. No football club has the financial muscle that the Magpies owners have. The goal for Newcastle and their owners will be to dominate world football by amassing as much silverware as possible, while Sunderland’s owners will look to return their giant of English football back to the top flight, as demonstrated with the club’s recent push toward the play-off semi-final in 2022-23.

Despite the differing wealth of their owners, local pride will be at stake in early 2024 when the pair meeting each other in the FA Cup third round.