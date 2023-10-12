Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United are two teams that have a long history of playing against one another.

The 2023/24 season has seen the continued absence of this Yorkshire derby, as Wednesday find themselves in a league below once again.

The Owls returned to Championship action this season, but it has been a terrible start for the club, as they are winless in 11 games and have already sacked a manager.

But their arch rivals aren’t doing much better in the Premier League, as Sheffield United are also winless in their opening eight games of the season and, like Wednesday, sit at the bottom of the table.

Unless they meet in the FA Cup, it is going to be another season where the two Yorkshire sides fail to play one another. So, here we decided to look at both clubs' highest home attendances so far this season.

What is Sheffield Wednesday’s highest home attendance this season?

When looking at Wednesday’s home attendance and comparing it to Sheffield United's, there are two factors that need to be considered.

The first is that Wednesday have had more home games than United have had so far, as they have played more games this season. The second is that both sides are in different leagues, and there is an expectation that there is going to be a difference in attendance.

So far this season, the Owls have played eight games at Hillsborough, with the latest being Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town.

Despite the club having a poor start to the season, Wednesday’s attendances for the campaign have been very strong, with the only exceptions being their two Carabao Cup games against Stockport County and Mansfield Town, where it was around 10,000 for both.

So far, Sheffield Wednesday’s highest attendance for the season is their first home game in this campaign, and that was against Southampton.

The attendance for that game was 28,558, that is over 2000 more than the next highest attendance and 6000 more than the lowest attendance in the league for them so far.

What is Sheffield United’s highest home attendance this season?

Bramall Lane will host Premier League football once again next season.

It is probably expected that while Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium has a bigger capacity, it is more likely that the Blades are going to sell out their stadium, as they are playing in the Premier League.

Bramall Lane’s capacity is around 31,000, so when you see their home attendances for this season so far, it won’t come as a surprise to see that they have more or less sold out for every game.

So far, Sheffield United’s lowest attendance at home was their Carabao Cup game against League One side Lincoln City. It was very similar to what the Owls got for theirs, as the Blades were knocked out in front of 11,000.

United’s last home game was against Newcastle United, and that will be a game the club will want to forget as they were beaten 8-0. In fact, that was their lowest attendance so far in the league, with 30,568 attending.

The other three home league games have seen an attendance of 31,000, with their highest coming in their game against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

The attendance for that game was 31,336, so that means Sheffield United’s highest attendance is nearly three thousand more than what the Owls is.