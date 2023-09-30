Highlights Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United have a historic rivalry and intense hatred towards each other, despite currently being in different leagues.

William Osula is Sheffield United's most exciting wonderkid, but he has yet to score for the club and needs more opportunities to show his potential.

Sean Fusire is Sheffield Wednesday's most exciting wonderkid, and while he has limited playing time, he is expected to gain more appearances and confidence in the future.

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United are two teams that have a big history against one another.

Both sides find themselves in opposite leagues, but that doesn’t change their history or the hatred these two have for one another.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sitting bottom of the Championship, with no win in their opening nine games of the season.

The Owls finally returned to the second tier at the end of last season, but it hasn’t been the start they would have hoped for or expected.

While for Sheffield United, they also find themselves sitting bottom of the table, but in a division up. The Blades are yet to win in the top flight this season, with them only picking up a single point from their opening six games.

Their recent loss to Newcastle United will have done nothing to boost their confidence that they can stay in the Premier League beyond this campaign.

Both Yorkshire sides may be struggling on the pitch, but off it, here at Football League World, we have decided to look at the pair’s most exciting wonderkid and compare them…

Who is Sheffield United’s most exciting wonderkid?

There could be a few at Sheffield United who could be picked as their most exciting wonderkid, but here we have gone with William Osula.

The 20-year-old has come through the ranks at Bramall Lane and is now playing in the top flight with his team.

Osula has spent all of his career with the Blades, but he did spend the first half of last season on loan at League One side Derby County.

The forward has yet to get off the mark for Sheffield United, despite the fact that he has played 11 games for the club. However, he did show glimpses for Derby last season, showing that he can be a very exciting player on his day.

Osula started Sheffield United’s first three games of this season but has since lost his place in the team.

He is someone who is obviously highly thought of at Bramall Lane, but he still needs time to show what he is fully about and more opportunities to prove he should be part of the first team more often.

Who is Sheffield Wednesday’s most exciting wonderkid?

Sheffield Wednesday probably don’t have as many to choose from as Sheffield United do, but we have chosen Sean Fusire, and he is probably someone most Wednesday fans have heard of.

The 18-year-old was in a few matchday squads last season but didn’t really get a full chance with the first team, as his only appearance came in the FA Cup.

However, he was someone who continued to try and impress even when there was a new manager. Fusire was seen a lot in pre-season, as he was part of the first team squad that went to Portugal and played various teams.

The 18-year-old is obviously still a bit away from the first team, as he’s only played nine minutes this season, and that came in the Carabao Cup.

The central midfielder is someone to keep an eye on, and while he may not be rushed or isn’t quite ready for regular first-team football yet, he is bound to be someone who will feature in more games as the seasons go on and will gain confidence from those appearances.

How does Sheffield United’s wonderkid compare to Sheffield Wednesday’s?

These two players are very different but also very similar. They have both come through the respected academies and have been given chances in the first team.

However, Osula, given his experience and age, is probably further down the line than Fusire is, but that doesn’t mean to say Sheffield Wednesday’s wonderkid isn’t going to be as good as Sheffield United’s.

Both players are very different, as Osula is a striker and will be judged on how he does in front of goal, while Fusire is a midfielder, and he will be judged on his ability in that central midfield.

Both are different players, but they will have the same ambitions to break into the first team and play on a consistent basis.