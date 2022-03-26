Comparing Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers’ run-in – Who has the easier fixtures?

It should be a closely fought contest between several teams in the Championship as to who claims those elusive play-off spots come the end of the campaign.

The two teams in pole position right now for fifth and sixth place are Sheffield United and Blackburn, with both clubs currently occupying those spots. Their fates are in their own hands and if one of them slips up, then the likes of QPR, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest will all be ready to steal a spot from them.

With only eight and seven games left respectively, now is not the time to be losing games and dropping points though. Both clubs will want to ensure they are in those play-offs in May and both sides will also be thinking that there is an outside chance of a top two spot as well.

Sheffield United quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Wes Foderingham Rangers Stockport County Bury Fulham

In addition, the higher up you finish the better, as it could potentially give you a slightly easier fixture in those play-offs (although no game is ever easy!)

With that in mind then, who looks like they have the better run in and who looks like they could be in a better position out of Blackburn and Sheffield United?

Blackburn’s remaining games are as follows: Coventry (A), Blackpool (H), Peterborough (A), Stoke (H), Preston (A), Bournemouth (H), Birmingham (A).

There are certainly some tough fixtures in there and points will not be easy to come by. Coventry are as determined to land a top six place as Rovers are, so will need to get a win in that game and Bournemouth too are eyeing automatic promotion. Peterborough need points to escape a relegation battle too and a game against Preston is always fierce and could go either way.

As for Sheffield United, their run is as follows: Stoke (A), QPR (H), Bournemouth (H), Reading (H), Bristol City (A), Cardiff (H), QPR (A), Fulham (H).

Like Rovers, they have a lot of games coming up that will matter to both sets of teams. Bournemouth, QPR and Fulham will be desperate for three points to aid their promotion bids and Reading will need to secure as many points as possible to stay away from relegation. In-between those games, you have Cardiff who have looked brighter since January and Bristol City who are capable of an upset on their day too.

The Blades have a lot more home fixtures but that won’t necessarily work in their favour – the club have actually performed better on the road this campaign, ranking sixth for away performances and only eighth for home ones. Rovers games sees a good smattering of both home and away ties too, so that shouldn’t really make a difference to them.

Based on predicted outcomes and the difficulty of the games, you would have to think that both will have very similar outcomes in terms of the points they pick up. They both have between 21 and 24 points to pick up, so they’d both be hoping for at least half of those to be claimed.

It won’t be easy and you can’t even write off the relegation threatened teams in getting points at this stage of the season too, with Reading and Peterborough both desperate for wins, so they’ll be up for all their games now. The Blades probably look like they have the trickier run in, with teams all around them, above them and fighting near the bottom to fend off but it certainly won’t be easy for Rovers either.