When it comes to Lancashire's football teams right now, it is Burnley who are ruling the roost after they stormed to the Championship title last season.

Under Vincent Kompany, the Clarets were worthy winners of the second tier, meaning that they are now once again playing among England's elite and are looking to maintain their top flight status.

Trailing in their wake are their bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers and perhaps lesser enemies in the form of Preston North End, with the latter trying to reach the Premier League for the very first time in their history.

However, how do each club's best wonderkid stack up next to each other and compare? FLW takes a deep dive into some potential stars of the future.

Who is Burnley's most exciting wonderkid?

When it comes to homegrown youngsters at Turf Moor, truth be told there is no-one that immediately jumps out and looks to be a star of the future.

Kompany's squad is made up of outside signings and young academy graduates have not yet got much of a look-in in the year the Belgian has been in charge, although young goalkeeper Charlie Casper has been working with the first-team at times since 2022.

However, Burnley's most exciting young talent right now has to be attacker Luca Koleosho, who has been dazzling the Premier League so far since his arrival from Espanyol over the summer.

Despite only playing four times in La Liga, Koleosho was seen as the right fit for the Clarets, who spent around £2.6 million on the USA-born, Italian youth international.

It was unclear as to how much of a part the 19-year-old would play in the infancy of his Burnley career, but he has already been exciting in the top flight of English football and there is set to be a big international battle between Italy, the USA, Canada and Nigeria for the teenager's services.

Who is Blackburn Rovers' most exciting wonderkid?

With funds at Ewood Park currently tight, the need for Rovers to keep bringing on talents through their academy system is greater than ever.

And they have a potential star of the future on their hands in Adam Wharton, who made his real breakthrough last season and is being courted by plenty of Premier League clubs.

Despite only actually featuring 18 times in the Championship in 2022-23, the left-footed midfielder impressed heavily, leading to clubs like Man United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolves being interested.

The 19-year-old is remarkably composed for his age and with Rovers valuing him at a mammoth £20 million, a club is going to have to go above and beyond to prize the teenager away from Blackburn and Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Who is Preston North End's most exciting wonderkid?

North End's academy hasn't exactly been prolific in recent times, and that could be down to the fact that they only have Category Three status.

However, the emergence of defender Kian Best over pre-season has been exciting as he stepped in at left wing-back for the opening few games of the 2023-24 Championship season.

The 18-year-old provided a stunning assist against Sheffield Wednesday, whipping a free-kick onto the head of Liam Lindsay for the only goal of the game, but he still has a lot of developing to do on the defensive side of his game.

Perhaps the most exciting talent at Deepdale though is Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile - a 16-year-old Brazil-born striker with Argentine parents who signed for PNE a few years ago after moving to Liverpool at the age of 13.

Rodriguez-Gentile, who has already developed a scouse twang in his accent, starred for PNE in pre-season by scoring three times, including against Ipswich Town, but is yet to make his competitive debut having been on the bench numerous times in August.

Having been away recently for a training camp with Argentina's under-17's squad, Rodriguez-Gentile is clearly highly thought of and when he turns 17 on October 4, he can officially become a professional football.

Whether that happens with PNE remains to be seen and he's on a scholarship until 2025, but the vultures will likely be circling already from the Premier League.