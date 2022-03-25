Comparing Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United’s run-in – Who has the easier fixtures?

With the final run of the season to come after the international break, both Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United are pushing for a place to compete in the play-offs.

Currently, it is the Blades who sit nearer the top as they are fifth in the league. Forest sit ninth in the table and three points from the play-offs but crucially have games in hand as a result of their FA Cup run, so it’s not an impossible task for them to achieve either.

Both sides have had good seasons and if they make the play-offs, it will top off these seasons for the them but the race at the top for the spots to compete will be a competitive one.

Here we look at the remaining fixtures both sides have to see who might have the edge.

Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper’s side’s remaining games are as follows: Blackpool (A), Coventry (H), Birmingham (H), Luton (A), West Brom (H), Peterborough (A), Fulham (A), Swansea (H), Bournemouth (A), Hull (A).

Forest already have the bigger task of having ten games left to play which is equalled only by Bournemouth and consequently means they will be playing twice a week, every week from the start of April until the end of the season.

Amongst these games, Nottingham Forest face three teams who sit above them in the table and will be fighting at the top of the league.

Similarly, they do face lower teams in the league and will be expected to beat Birmingham and Hull.

However, despite Peterborough currently being in a relegation spot, their recent win against QPR has seen them come off the bottom of the table and they may well be giving it a big push to save themselves from relegation too.

With teams like Coventry and West Brom currently kicking around the top of the league too with the play-offs not out of sight, it seems West Brom have a hard run on their hands.

Forest will definitely have to keep the intensity high and make sure they are tight at the back if they are to get results against fellow teams who will be battling for either their play-off spot, or their own safety.

Sheffield United

The run for Sheffield United is as follows: Stoke (A), QPR (H), Bournemouth (H), Reading (H), Bristol City (A), Cardiff (H), QPR (A), Fulham (H).

The Blades have less games to go than Nottingham Forest so will be feeling slightly less pressure.

However, they do face some tough fixtures notably having to face QPR twice who currently sit just two points from the play-offs and will be looking to secure a spot for themselves.

Bournemouth will be another difficult game as they push to try and make their games in hand count and get to the top of the table.

Although Reading may look like an easier game, they are the only team who aren’t in the relegation zone right now who look likely to be pulled into the fight, sitting just five points clear of the drop as it stands so they can expect a tough game against Reading.

The game against Fulham on the final day of the season could be a tough one as they might be looking for a win to secure themselves the title of the Championship, so the Blades will have to be fighting until the very end for their play-off spot.

The Verdict:

Overall, it looks as though Sheffield United have slightly easier fixtures.

Not only do they have less games to play but the games against Stoke, Bristol City and Cardiff should have slightly less pressure in them as their opponents aren’t fighting for anything this season.

Furthermore, having three home games in a row will really work in their favour.

That being said, there’s no reason why Nottingham Forest can’t also make the play-offs.

Through their FA Cup run this season, they’ve shown their ability to keep fighting and overcome tough teams.

Furthermore, there is clearly a strong team spirit and they will no doubt also have the fans firmly onside to push them on to a play-off spot.