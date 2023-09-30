Highlights Derby County and Nottingham Forest have both produced talented young players in recent years, with many of them making significant contributions to their respective teams.

Nottingham Forest's most exciting wonderkid is 17-year-old central defender Zach Abbott, who has already earned international recognition and signed a contract extension with the club.

Derby County's most exciting wonderkid is 16-year-old goalkeeper Jack Thompson, who has attracted interest from top Premier League clubs. Though he has yet to make his first-team debut, his potential is highly regarded.

Derby County have seen quite a few young players shine at Pride Park in recent years.

They had to call on several youngsters during the 2021/22 season when they were in administration.

On the left-hand side of defence, Lee Buchanan and Dylan Williams were left-back options before the latter's move to Chelsea during the January of that term.

Eiran Cashin and Festy Ebosele also shone under Wayne Rooney as promising defensive figures, with Louie Sibley appearing regularly for them as well.

Liam Thompson also emerged as a capable first-team figure and those youngsters played a big part in nearly guiding the Rams to survival despite the fact they were deducted a mammoth 21 points that season.

Arch-rivals Nottingham Forest were promoted during that campaign - and Brennan Johnson who was 20 throughout the vast majority of 2021/22 - stood out as a real star.

Managing to step up to the Championship seamlessly following an excellent spell in League One with Lincoln City, he did brilliantly at the City Ground during his time there before his switch to Tottenham Hotspur during the most recent summer.

Looking to the present, we take a look at and compare Forest's and Derby's most exciting wonderkids.

Who is Nottingham Forest's most exciting wonderkid?

A few players could be classed as Forest's best wonderkid, including Andrey Santos and Dale Taylor.

However, Santos is on loan from Chelsea and Taylor is now establishing himself as a first-teamer at 19, so this tag has to go to someone younger.

Step forward, Zach Abbott.

Born in 2006, central defender Abbott is only 17 and has made eight appearances for England's U17 team, which has to be seen as a great achievement.

If he can continue developing well and continue progressing through the Three Lions' ranks, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him become a first-teamer at the City Ground sooner rather than later.

In good news for the Reds, he put pen to paper on a new deal in the summer to extend his stay until 2026, putting them in a strong position at the negotiating table.

Steve Cooper is reportedly a big fan of him, with the defender making his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup last season.

How does Derby County's most exciting wonderkid compare to Nottingham Forest's?

18-year-old Darren Robinson is a candidate for this role.

But 16-year-old goalkeeper Jack Thompson has to be picked, with the shot-stopper being linked with Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur last year.

Thompson is yet to make his first-team debut and that's something Abbott has over him - but to be linked with big top-tier clubs at 15 is a massive achievement and something he should be commended for.

Like Abbott, Thompson has also played for England's U17 team, though he has only made the one appearance for them so far and will surely be looking to build on that in the coming months.

Thompson also won Derby's Academy Player of the Season award last term, having made 11 appearances for the Rams' U18 team last season.

To play for the U18s at his age has to be commended - but Abbott is perhaps the more exciting player at the moment. Both look set to enjoy great careers though.