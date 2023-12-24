Highlights Norwich City's current wage bill is £24.9 million, with the highest earner being Ui-Jo Hwang at £45,000 per week.

The wage bill for the 2018-19 promotion-winning season was £18.5 million, with Timm Klose as the highest earner at £27,000 per week.

Norwich fans can expect a push for promotion in the 2023-24 season, with the current squad spending over £6 million more per year than the 2018-19 squad.

Norwich City began this season under the German manager David Wagner, a fresh start for the club but a choice of manager that brought about much comparison to their previous German manager. This current squad will look to bring about a promotion challenge through the play-offs, with many Norwich fans dreaming of returning to the Premier League after their most recent relegation in the 2021–22 season.

The 2018-19 promotion-winning season under Daniel Farke was the beginning of a period of yo-yoing between the Championship and the Premier League under the German. This period witnessed the Canaries playing scintillating football, winning the Championship title twice in three years.

Here, Football League World compares the wage bill of the current Norwich to their 2018-19 promotion-winning season.

Norwich City’s current wage bill

The Canaries are currently paying an annual wage of £24,866,000, according to the estimations of Capology. The average weekly wage being spent on the Norwich squad is currently £17,078.

The highest earner in the squad currently is South Korean Ui-Jo Hwang. Hwang is currently earning a weekly wage of £45,000, according to Capology. Currently, the Norwich squad has eight players earning £25,000 a week or higher.

The next three highest-earning players in the squad are all defenders. Ben Gibson is earning a reported £40,000 a week, according to Capology. While both Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey are earning £35,000 a week. This may demonstrate the position that the club values as the most important position to help in their push for promotion.

Norwich City’s wage bill for the 2018-19 promotion-winning season

Daniel Farke’s Championship-winning side in the 2018–19 season spent an annual fee of £18,492,800 on wages, according to Capology. The average weekly wage that was being spent was £9,612.

The squad’s highest earner that season was Timm Klose, with the Swiss international earning £27,000 a week, according to Capology. The next two players on the list were both Scottish, with Jordan Rhodes earning a reported £21,000 a week and Grant Hanley earning a weekly wage of £25,000.

Hanley is still at the club for the 2023–23 season, but the defender has taken a pay decrease to remain at the club. The captain of the club is currently earning a weekly wage of £20,000, according to Capology.

Norwich fans should expect the play-offs

Norwich City fans will expect a push for promotion in the 2023–24 season when looking at the wages that are being spent on the current squad in comparison to the squad that managed to win the Championship in 2019.

The club is paying over £6 million more a year for the current squad compared to Farke’s side in 2019.

And there will be expectations that the club should be in the mix for the play-off positions come the end of the 2023–24 season, as the club are currently the fourth-highest spending club in the Championship.

However, with this being the first full season under Wagner, there may be an allowance for building towards winning promotion in the 2024–25 season, similar to the two seasons given to Farke to win the league following his appointment.