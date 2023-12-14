Highlights Ipswich Town's owners have a net worth of £10.8 billion, giving them the financial muscle comparable to a Premier League side.

Norwich City's owners have a net worth of £28.7 million, and the club is hoping that new majority owner Mark Attanasio's capital can help them return to the Premier League.

Ipswich Town has seen a turnaround in recent years under manager Kieran McKenna, securing promotion to the Championship, while Norwich City has experienced a decline in fortunes.

The fortunes of the East Anglian rivals, Norwich City and Ipswich Town, have been contrasting over recent years, but things are seemingly going in another direction in 2023/24.

Ipswich had been languishing in League One for a number of seasons, but since the appointment of Kieran McKenna, there has been a newfound optimism around the club as they secured promotion to the Championship in the 2022–23 season.

Norwich had become a yo-yo club under Daniel Farke between the Premier League and the Championship; however, the optimism has drained out of the club after their last relegation, and they are in their neighbours' shadows right now in terms of league position.

Here, Football League World compares the net worth of the owners of Norwich and Ipswich.

Norwich City owners net worth

Michael Wynn Jones, Delia Smith, and Mark Attanasio are the minority owners of the Canaries, with a reported share of 40%. This is seen as the beginning of a new era for Norwich as the club moves towards a majority ownership of Attanasio, ending the 27-year majority ownership of the club by Smith and Wynn Jones.

The net worth of Smith and Wynn Jones is £28.7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Smith achieved her wealth through her television presenting paired with becoming a celebrity chef in England. She produced dozens of books that were adored by readers, which would make Smith one of the best-selling cookery authors in the United Kingdom.

When Smith and Wynn Jones bought over the club, they were heralded as saving the club from bankruptcy.

Attanasio, who owns American baseball team, Milwaukee Brewers, joined the board of directors last September when he purchased Michael Foulger's 15.9% stake in the club.

Attanasio co-founded the Los Angeles investment firm Crescent Capital Group in 1991, and he remains a senior executive of the company to this day.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Attanasio has a net worth of £559 million, so he certainly has the financial capability to provide Norwich with significant backing.

Ipswich Town owner's net worth

The American business trio of Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay, and Mark Detmer took over the club towards the end of the 2020–21 season under the name Gamechanger 20 Ltd. This brought an end to Marcus Evans' ownership of the club.

The net worth of this company is reportedly £10.8 billion, according to the East Anglican Daily Times. The limited company is actually 90% owned by the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.

Related 3 realistic January targets Ipswich Town should be keeping tabs on over December The players Ipswich Town should be scouting ahead of the January transfer window

Comparing net worth

The net worth of the two clubs' owners is vastly different. The financial muscle of Ipswich is comparable to that of a Premier League side, and this may soon be the case should they continue their trajectory under McKenna. While Norwich has always been punching above their weight to compete in the highest division, fans will hope that the new capital of Attanasio can help bring the Canaries back to the Premier League.