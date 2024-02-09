For much of the season, all the positive attention has been on Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys have enjoyed a remarkable season after being promoted from League One at the end of last season - and are in the top six which is a remarkable achievement.

However, Kieran McKenna's side have stuttered recently and after being in a fairly comfortable position in the top two with Leicester City, they are now below Southampton and Leeds United in fourth.

Norwich City, meanwhile, have done reasonably well after struggling earlier in the campaign and they are now just one point adrift of the top six, which is a real plus for David Wagner who was previously under real pressure.

This pressure was justified, but he has been able to turn things around and he will be hoping to guide the Canaries to a play-off finish at the end of this term.

Focusing on the two sides in this piece, we take a look at their two highest players (according to Capology's estimates) and compare how they have done this season.

Ben Gibson has enjoyed a productive 2023/24 campaign at Norwich City

According to Capology, centre-back Gibson earns an estimated £40,000 per week, which is a sizeable amount.

However, this kind of figure doesn't come as a surprise considering the Canaries were competing in the Premier League not too long ago.

Making 23 appearances in all competitions this term, he has only been prevented from making more appearances by a foot injury he sustained back in October.

Ben Gibson's clean sheet record (2023/24) [As of February 9th) Competitions Appearances Clean sheets Championship 20 5 EFL Cup 1 0 FA Cup 2 0

His highlight of the season so far has to be his goal at Liverpool in the FA Cup, although his defensive contributions have been more valuable.

As of 9th February, he has an 87% passing accuracy rate according to SofaScore, although that's to be expected considering he's able to play plenty of safe passes.

In terms of his defensive contributions, he has a 57% aerial duel win rate and has won 55% of his total duels, not a spectacular record but one he can't be too dissatisfied with.

He makes 3.8 clearances on average per game though, which must be valuable to his side in their quest to keep clean sheets.

Ipswich Town's Brandon Williams has struggled to get into a rhythm this season

Capology ranks Williams as the Tractor Boys' highest estimated earner on £65,000 per week - and that isn't a surprise considering the full-back is on loan from Manchester United.

Making 17 appearances in all competitions this term, he has appeared less than Gibson, although the Tractor Boys' loanee has managed to get himself on the scoresheet twice.

Recently spending time out of action, he hasn't had much of a chance to get into a rhythm considering his season has been a bit stop-and-start.

Despite this, Williams may be disappointed that he has failed to register a single assist, and it's clear that Leif Davis has been much better than him in the final third this season.

In terms of the Man United player, he has registered an average Sofascore rating of 6.83 in the league this term which is 0.02 higher than Gibson.

Williams has made more tackles than the centre-back with an average of 1.9 per game in the second tier, but it's difficult to compare the two with the pair operating in different positions.

One thing that is clearly lacking from the Ipswich man's game at the moment is assists though - and that's something he will want to rectify when he returns to action.