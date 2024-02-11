Despite being in different divisions in recent years, the rivalry between North East clubs Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough remains strong.

Newcastle have been a club transformed since their takeover in October 2021, and they enjoyed an excellent campaign last season, qualifying for the Champions League and reaching the Carabao Cup final.

However, the Mapgies' form has declined slightly this season, and they currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, while they crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage.

Premier League Table (As it stands February 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Newcastle United 23 11 23 10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 0 32 11 Chelsea 23 -1 31 12 Bournemouth 22 -11 27 13 Fulham 23 -8 26 14 Crystal Palace 23 -14 24 15 Brentford 22 -7 22 16 Nottingham Forest 23 -13 21

Sunderland and Middlesbrough will be hoping to join

Newcastle in the top flight next season, and both are currently in play-off contention in the Championship, sitting one and four points outside the top six respectively.

Championship Table (As it stands February 9th) Team P GD Pts 8 Sunderland 30 8 44 12 Middlesbrough 29 1 41

Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup third round last month, and they did not fare any better against Boro, losing 4-0 at home in October.

However, the Black Cats did restore some pride with a 1-1 draw against Boro at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday, with Nazariy Rusyn's 83rd-minute equaliser securing a point after Marcus Forss had put the hosts ahead.

With the rivalry between the North East clubs having been reignited in recent weeks, we compared the wages of Newcastle, Sunderland and Boro's highest paid players.

All figures are according to Capology, and it should be stressed that they are an estimate.

Comparing Newcastle, Sunderland and Middlesbrough's biggest earners

Newcastle United

Newcastle's highest paid player is midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who earns £160,000 per week and £8,320,000 per year.

Guimaraes joined the Magpies from Lyon for a reported fee of £40 million in January 2022, arriving at a time when the club were struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League, and he has been key to their turnaround in fortunes.

It was a coup for Newcastle to land the Brazil international's signature, and he has established himself as a firm fan favourite at St James' Park over the last two years with his committed performances.

Guimaraes enjoyed an outstanding season last term, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 40 appearances, and while his goal output has been down this campaign, he has still been incredibly influential, netting one goal and registering six assists in 33 games so far.

Sunderland

Sunderland's highest paid player is winger Jack Clarke, who takes home £16,923 per week and £880,000 per year.

Clarke initially joined the Black Cats on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2022 before making the move permanent that summer, and he has become one of the club's most important players.

The 23-year-old played a crucial role as Sunderland reached the Championship play-offs last season, and his form has improved this campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 32 appearances so far.

Clarke reportedly attracted interest from Burnley, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Bournemouth, Leicester City, Southampton and Brentford in January, and while the Black Cats will have been delighted to retain him, they are likely to face another battle to hold on to him in the summer, particularly if they do not achieve promotion.

Middlesbrough

Boro's highest earners are Sam Greenwood and Luke Ayling, but the pair are both on loan from Leeds United, and the Whites will likely be contributing towards their wages.

The club's highest paid contracted player is midfielder Jonny Howson, who receives £25,000 per week and £1,300,000 per year.

Howson joined Boro from Norwich City in July 2017, and he has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the club.

The 35-year-old is Boro's captain and after helping Michael Carrick's side reach the play-offs last season, he has remained an integral part of the side this campaign, scoring three goals and registering two assists in 30 games so far.

Howson is out of contract at the Riverside Stadium in the summer, meaning Boro are facing a big decision on his future, but he revealed that he hopes to extend his stay at the club and insisted that he has no plans to retire.

Given the financial power of the club, it is no surprise to see Newcastle's highest paid player earn significantly more than the top earners at Sunderland and Boro, but you would have to say that the Black Cats are getting the best value for money given Clarke's relatively low wages.