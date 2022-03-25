Comparing Luton Town and Huddersfield Town’s run-in – Who has the easier fixtures?

It looks set to be a very exciting end to the season in the Sky Bet Championship this campaign, with plenty still to play for at both ends of the table.

That’s certainly the case for the two clubs we are going to talk about here – Luton Town and Huddersfield Town.

Luton currently sit third in the Sky Bet Championship after their 3-1 victory over Hull City last weeekend.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield dropped to fourth after their 3-0 home drubbing by AFC Bournemouth.

That defeat means Huddersfield look very unlikely to make the automatic promotion places this season, and it looks as though the Terriers will instead have to settle for a play-off place.

With both Huddersfield and Luton sitting on 63 points, we thought we’d take a look at their remaining fixtures to try and determine who has the easier run in and which team are favourites for finishing third.

Luton Town

Luton have eight games remaining as the Sky Bet Championship comes to a close.

They face fellow play-off chasers Millwall (10th) at home next, before travelling away to relegation threatened Peterborough United (23rd).

After that they face Huddersfield Town (4th) themselves, away from home, followed by a home fixture against Nottingham Forest (9th) and an away one versus Cardiff City (17th).

The Hatters finish the season with games against Blackpool (13th) at home, Fulham (1st) away, before finishing with a match against strugglers Reading (21st) at Kenilworth Road.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have one game fewer than Luton as the run in commences, already putting the Hatters at an advantage given they’re equal on points despite having played a game more.

After the international break, Carlos Corberan’s side travel away to Hull City (20th) before facing Luton (3rd) at the John Smiths Stadium.

The Terriers then face play-off chasers QPR (8th) at home and Middlesbrough (7th) away, before taking on Barnsley (22nd) at the John Smiths Stadium.

Huddersfield then finish the season with Coventry City (11th) away, followed by a home match against Bristol City (18th).

Who has the easier run-in?

This must of course come with the caveat that there are no easy games in the Championship, but looking at the fixtures, I’d have to give the edge to Luton Town ever so slightly.

Having one match more already gives them the opportunity for a further three points, but the Hatters also face easier fixtures against teams mid-table or below in the likes of Peterborough United. Cardiff City, Blackpool and Reading.

Although admittedly, they do have some tough fixtures against play-off contenders, Huddersfield Town do, too.

The Terriers face QPR, Luton, Boro, and Coventry City, who all still have top-six ambitions at this stage of the season.

They do face Bristol City and Hull who arguably have nothing to play for, but with Barnsley so close to safety, that could be a very tough game for the Terriers.

They do have the advantage of playing at home when they face Luton Town, but. narrowly, I think it’s the Hatters who have the easier fixtures as the season comes to an end.