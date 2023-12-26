Highlights Leicester City's current wage bill is £60.19 million, a significant increase compared to their title-winning season of £38.45 million.

Jamie Vardy is currently the highest earner, making £140,000 a week, showcasing the financial growth of the club.

The success of the 2015-16 team allowed Leicester City to qualify for the Champions League and attract more investment, enabling higher wages for the current squad.

The Leicester City squad that won the Premier League was a side brought together under the management of Claudio Ranieri, with expectations putting them in a relegation battle following their performance the year before. However, he led them to the title, much to everyone’s shock. This shock comes from the fact that the winner of a league is usually the club that has the most expensive wage bill, and the Foxes were nowhere near it that season.

While the current Leicester team are one of the front-runners for the Championship title in the 2023–24 season due to their comparatively high wage compared to the rest of the division.

Here, Football League World compares the wage bill of the Leicester Premier League winning side and the current side for the Foxes.

Leicester City’s current wage bill

Enzo Maresca’s side are currently paying an annual wage of £60,190,000, according to the estimations of Capology.

The highest earner in the current Leicester team is a player who was key to their Premier League success. Jamie Vardy is currently on a wage of £140,000 a week, according to Capology. Vardy is the figure that optimises the successful period of the Leicester side, starting with their promotion to the Premier League, their survival, followed by their title, and later their FA Cup win under Brendan Rodgers.

The striker is the only player getting a weekly wage of three figures, with the next highest wage in the club being that of Harry Winks. The English midfielder is currently earning a wage of £90,000 a week. But nine members of the squad, including Vardy and Winks, are earning £70,000 a week or more, demonstrating the financial muscle of the club currently.

Leicester City’s wage bill for their Premier League title season

The wage bill for the 2015-16 season for the Foxes was £38,448,800, according to Capology. This wage bill was the 18th highest wage bill in the season and was why their miraculous title win was so special.

However, it is important to see that with nine players currently earning £70,000 or more a week in the Foxes squad, there is only one player earning a wage of £70,000 a week. That player is the same one who tops the current wage bill, Vardy.

The entire squad, apart from Vardy, were earning a weekly wage of less than £50,000. This is an incredible stat, as nobody would have expected a squad assembled on such a comparatively low budget.

Leicester title-win paved the way for the class of 23/24

The ability of Leicester to spend such money on their current squad is down to the success of the 2015-16 team. The qualification for the Champions League, further European competitions, and the growth of sponsorship at the club have allowed for further investment in the Leicester squad.

Leicester fans will expect to be back in the Premier League for the 2024–25 season following the large investment in the squad and will hope that they do so by lifting the Championship title (or equivalent division) for the eighth time.