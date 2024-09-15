The new Championship season is underway, and Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are all back in the same division for the first time since 2019.

It was an incredibly disappointing end to last season for Leeds as they missed out on automatic promotion, and they suffered further heartbreak as they were beaten 1-0 by Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley in May.

Sheffield United endured a dismal campaign last term as they were relegated from the Premier League after just one year in the top flight, but they will be aiming to bounce back at the first attempt this season.

Sheffield Wednesday looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a poor start to last season, but they secured survival following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl.

Leeds and Sheffield United both look likely to be among the promotion contenders this season after strong starts, but while Sheffield Wednesday may have been hoping to join them at the top of the table, they have struggled in the early weeks of the campaign.

All three sides were active in the transfer market this summer, and with the window now closed, we compared the combined market value of each of their squads.

Comparing Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday's squad value

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Leeds have the highest squad market value out of the three Yorkshire clubs at a staggering €173.38 million (£146.61 million).

Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday squad market values (according to Transfermarkt) Leeds United €173.38 million (£146.61 million) Sheffield United €89.45 million (£75.64 million) Sheffield Wednesday €35.08 million (£29.67 million)

That is the second-highest squad value in the Championship behind Burnley, whose team is estimated to be worth €196.10 million (£165.79 million).

The Whites' most valuable player is Ilian Meslier at €18 million, followed by Ethan Ampadu and Wilfried Gnonto (both €16 million), Pascal Struijk (€15 million) and Daniel James and Joel Piroe (both €14 million).

While Sheffield United's squad is ranked just two places below Leeds in the overall Championship list, their market value is significantly lower than Daniel Farke's side at €89.45 million (£75.64 million).

Anel Ahmedhozdic is the Blades' most valuable player at €18 million, followed by midfielder Gustavo Hamer, who was the subject of a £13 million bid from Leeds this summer, at €15 million, while Vinicius Souza (€12 million), Harry Souttar (€8 million) and Alfie Gilchrist and Tom Davies (both €5 million) are also rated highly.

Related Kalvin Phillips and Pablo Hernandez react to emotional Liam Cooper, Leeds United message The former Whites captain has joined CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria after 10 years at the club.

Sheffield Wednesday have the smallest squad value out of the three Yorkshire clubs at just €35.08 million (£29.67 million), and that is the fifth-lowest figure in the Championship, with only Millwall, Derby County, Oxford United and Portsmouth below them.

Loanee Shea Charles, who joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer for a fee of £15 million, is the Owls' most valuable player at €10 million, followed by another loanee in James Beadle (€5 million), and his price tag could increase over the coming months after he was called up to train with the England senior squad during the recent international break.

Ike Ugbo (€2.8 million), Max Lowe (€2.5 million) and Yan Valery (€2 million) are next on the list, but these numbers show the gulf in quality in the Wednesday squad compared to their local rivals, and it arguably reflects owner Dejphon Chansiri's lack of investment in recent years.