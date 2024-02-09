Highlights Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton have adapted well to the Championship after relegation.

The clubs have managed to keep big-name players and use parachute payments to strengthen their squads.

Leeds' Georginio Rutter is the best value for money, while Leicester's Jamie Vardy is the worst value for money.

After relegation from the Premier League last season, it's fair to say that Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton have all adapted well to life in the Championship.

The three clubs occupy the division's three top spots, with the Foxes and the Saints in the automatic promotion places, whilst Leeds are just one point behind.

Championship Top Six - 09/02/2024 Club P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 30 41 72 2 Southampton 29 23 61 3 Leeds United 30 26 60 4 Ipswich Town 29 15 59

Despite losing some key players after relegation last season, all three clubs have managed to keep a number of big-name players on their books for this campaign, whilst also using parachute payments to strengthen their squads.

This means that they've all got some high-earners on their books as players were given contracts during their clubs' time in the Premier League, so they are subsequently earning Premier League money whilst playing in the Championship.

Here's how Leeds, Leicester and Southampton's highest paid players compare.

Leeds United

Georginio Rutter & Patrick Bamford - £70,000 per week

According to Capology estimates, Leeds United's highest paid players are Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford, who both earn a reported £70,000 a week.

It must be stressed that Capology isn't always 100% accurate, but it still provides us with a fascinating insight into player wages. Leeds, for example, are widely thought to have had pay deductions on players' contracts following relegation, with it not known whether that's taken into consideration here.

Anyway, Rutter was signed from German side Hoffenheim in January 2023 with Leeds still a Premier League club, hence his wage, whilst Bamford, who has been with the club since 2018, signed a new deal in the summer of 2021 after an outstanding debut Premier League campaign where he scored 17 times.

Despite a difficult time in the Premier League, Rutter has found his feet and has scored six times and registered 10 assists in 29 games in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Bamford has come back into the fold after finding himself out of the starting XI at the start of the season. He's scored four times and registered two assists in 24 appearances this season, striking a good relationship with Rutter and replacing Joel Prioe in the side.

Leicester City

Jamie Vardy - £140,000 per week

Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy is the Foxes' highest paid player according to Capology estimates, with a reported weekly wage of £140,000.

This makes him the highest paid player in the league, earning £50,000 more per week than second-placed Harry Winks, also of Leicester.

Vardy signed for Leicester in 2012 and helped take the club to the Premier League, before playing a pivotal role in their 2015/16 Premier League winning campaign.

Related Jamie Vardy extension talk at Leicester City should be quashed, he can bow out a legend: View Whilst Vardy could still make an impact for the club in the future, he should leave the club on a high.

The striker picked up 26 England caps along the way, and was part of the Foxes side that won the 2021 FA Cup.

With Leicester seemingly a stable Premier League club in the summer of 2022, Vardy was given a new two-year deal worth £140,000 a week.

However, he's started just nine league games this season, making 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring ten goals and registering one assist.

The 37-year-old sees his deal at the King Power Stadium expire in the summer, and his future is up in the air. If Vardy was to secure a new deal at the club, then it's unlikely he'd be able to command a wage anywhere near what he's currently earning.

Southampton

Joe Aribo - £70,000 per week

Midfielder Joe Aribo is Southampton's highest earner with an estimated weekly wage of £70,000.

The Nigerian midfielder signed for the then Premier League club in the summer of 2022, signing a four-year deal on the South Coast.

The former Rangers man earns £5,000 a week more than the club's second-highest earner, Stuart Armstrong.

The 27-year-old has 21 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one goal.

Georginio Rutter is the best value for money

Given his form this season and weekly wage of £70,000, Rutter proves to be the best value for money out of the three clubs' highest earners.

The Frenchman is a key player for Leeds, and he showed this from the bench in their recent FA Cup fourth round replay win over Plymouth Argyle, when he assisted and scored in extra time as Leeds won 4-1 at Home Park.

If Rutter helps fire the Whites back to the Premier League, then there will be no doubting that he's worth his weekly wage, with his vision, skills and general entertainment creating a real buzz at Elland Road.

On the flip side, Jamie Vardy proves the worst value for money. His weekly wage of £140,000 is double what Southampton and Leeds' highest paid players earn per week, and he's made sporadic league starts this season, showing he's not a vital member of the Foxes' squad anymore, and that his wage is more down to what he's done previously at the club.