Leeds United will be aiming to gain promotion back to the Premier League this season.

The Whites spent three years in the top flight before suffering relegation in the previous campaign.

A major highlight of their return to the top division was that they got to reignite their on-pitch rivalry with many teams, but especially Manchester United.

Their last meeting prior to promotion came in an EFL Cup meeting in 2011, which finished 3-0 in favour of the Red Devils, who were champions of England at the time compared to Leeds competing in mid-table of the Championship.

Leeds were unable to secure a win over United during their six league meetings over the last three years, losing four and drawing two.

Do Leeds United have a more exciting wonderkid than Manchester United?

But one area where Leeds will be excited to compare themselves to the Premier League side now will be in the wonderkid department.

Here we compare both teams’ most talented young prospect to see which set of supporters should be more excited for the future…

Archie Gray has emerged as an extremely talented young player at Leeds this season, featuring in all nine of the team’s league games so far, including seven starts.

The midfielder has been given a chance to impress in Daniel Farke’s first team, and he has earned consistent game time as a result.

His league debut came in the opening game of the campaign, a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City, in which he played nearly the full 90 minutes.

He has proven a versatile figure, playing in a deeper role but sometimes asked to move further forward.

Gray has moved onto the bench in recent weeks, but all signals point to him becoming a regular presence in the Leeds team in the future.

So far his performances have been solid, but there are still a lot of things he needs to work on in order to really cement his place as a regular starter.

Given his age, only 17, these are all massively positive signs.

To have even broken into the first team at that age is extremely exciting for his future, and working under a coach like Farke should only aid his development.

Is Archie Gray a more exciting young talent than Alejandro Garnacho?

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho first burst onto the scene midway through last season.

The Argentine is a great option off the bench, currently second choice to Marcus Rashford in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old made 19 Premier League appearances last year, but only five starts.

While he proved less effective when starting, his impact off the bench proved quite impressive.

Garnacho contributed three goals and two assists, including for the winner at Old Trafford against eventual league winners Manchester City.

All of his goal contributions came from the bench, but he did score from the start in wins over Real Sociedad and West Ham in the Europa League and FA Cup respectively.

Garnacho is a potent attacking threat, but his creativity still needs some work and his performances remain inconsistent.

Erik ten Hag has a proven track record with young players, so he will no doubt improve.

Both Man United and Leeds United supporters have a lot to be excited about in regards to these players’ respective futures.