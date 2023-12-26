Highlights Ipswich Town's current wage bill is £11,378,000, with the highest earner being Brandon Williams at £65,000 per week.

The wage bill for the 2018-19 season, when Ipswich Town were relegated, was £11,020,600, with Alan Judge as the highest earner at £12,327 per week.

The similarities in the wage bills highlight the importance of the manager, owners, and overall feeling at the club in achieving success.

Kieran McKenna has brought a new optimistic feeling around the club following their impressive promotion from League One in the 2022–23 season. The Irishman has brought a feeling that the club has not experienced since their days in the early 2000s, when they were competing in the Premier League.

This feeling is in complete contrast to those held by all involved with the club in the 2018-19 season, when the club were relegated after finishing bottom of the Championship while their hated rivals Norwich City won the division and promotion to the Premier League.

Here, Football League World has compared the wage bills of the current Tractor Boy’s side to the side that was relegated to League One in 2019.

Ipswich Town’s current wage bill

Ipswich were recently acquired by Gamechanger 20 Ltd. in April 2021. The new owners are incredibly wealthy, and since their involvement, the club has shown incredible development. An example was the promotion from League One in the 2022–23 season.

To bring about the success and growth that they are looking for, the club are currently paying an annual wage of £11,378,000, according to estimations of Capology.

The highest earner in the squad is currently Brandon Williams, with a weekly wage of £65,000, as reported by Capology.

However, we may take this with a pinch of salt, as Ipswich may not be paying the entirety of the wage that has been reported with his parent club, Manchester United, which is potentially helping with some of the burden.

While George Hirst is currently on a reported £17,115 a week, as reported by Capology, The only other player on a wage above £10,000 a week is Sam Morsy. Morsy is earning a reported £12,308 weekly, according to Capology.

Ipswich Town’s wage bill for the 2018-19 season

This season was an absolute disaster, with the club beginning the campaign with Paul Hurst as manager before being replaced by Paul Lambert in October of that season. The Scottish manager was powerless to help the club avoid relegation.

The club was under the previous ownership of Marcus Evans, and while at the helm, his club were paying an annual wage of £11,020,600.

The highest earner at the club that season was Alan Judge, with the Irish international earning a reported weekly wage of £12,327, according to Capology. While at the club, there were three players earning a wage above £10,000 a week. Emyr Hughes was earning £12,000 weekly, while German Collin Quaner was earning a reported weekly wage of £11,788.

McKenna and Gamechanger 20 Ltd key for Ipswich

There is very little difference in the wage bills when comparing these two sides. The current Ipswich Town squad is currently spending slightly more than the side that was relegated in the 2018-19 season.

It demonstrates the importance of the manager, the owners, and the feeling around the club to bring performances from players. The ability of the current squad to compete in the Championship and be in the running for promotion was incredible when it was spending a similar amount of time with the squad that suffered relegation under Lambert.