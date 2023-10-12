Norwich City and Ipswich Town are set to face one another once again after the Tractor Boys' emphatic promotion-winning campaign last season as the Canaries look to stand firm against their high-flying rivals.

With the last meeting between these two sides occurring back in February 2019 with Norwich claiming the bragging rights in a 3-0 affair, a lot has happened in the past four years or so.

Norwich City have enjoyed the higher finishes in the footballing pyramid with two Premier League stints in such time, albeit brief ones with the Canaries relegated instantly on both occasions.

The 2018/19 campaign, meanwhile, saw Ipswich finish rock bottom of the second tier as Norwich went up as champions, spending three seasons as mid-table mediocrity in League One before last year's meteoric rise under Kieran McKenna with the Suffolk outfit seemingly far from done in their new Premier League quest.

How have Norwich City and Ipswich Town performed this season?

Before we take a deep dive into either side's attendance this season, it is intriguing to look at how both teams are performing in the Championship and if this may impact support on home soil.

Ipswich have naturally taken all the plaudits with early promotion shouts now looking likely as each gameweek passes with back-to-back promotions not off the cards.

Norwich, meanwhile, are teetering on the edge of the play-offs, a welcomed improvement from last season's underwhelming mid-table finish - an unexpected return with the Norfolk side expected to be at the top of the pile more often than not.

A run of just one win in their last five league matches, however, has meant they are well off the pace of the leading pack with their bitter rivals taking charge with nine wins from 11 matches.

Much can change, though, ahead of their next meeting as Norwich take on Ipswich at Carrow Road on December 16.

What have Norwich City's home attendances looked like this season?

Carrow Road boasts a respectable 27,359 capacity with Norwich supporters turning up in their numbers consistently so far this campaign.

The lowest turnout came against Stoke City last month with 25,816 supporters observing the Canaries 1-0 win courtesy of Jack Stacey with a modest 1,095 supporters certainly a contributing factor in the attendance.

The highest, meanwhile, came days later as they welcomed the in-form Leicester City to town with 26,277 coming out for the midweek affair, the Foxes contributing 1,687 to the number in what was a long trek from the Midlands.

Overall, Norwich currently boasts the seventh-best average home attendance in the division with 26,087 supporters, a slight improvement on last season, beating the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion.

How does Ipswich Town's home attendances compare to Norwich City's this season?

Ipswich Town, however, have one-upped their rivals in terms of crowd numbers with an average home crowd of 28,854 supporters - the fifth-best turnout in the division.

The Tractor Boys have turned up in their numbers compared to their last Championship outing with an average of 17,764 witnessing their relegation to League One in 2019.

League attendances this season, meanwhile, have yet to drop below 28,000 - a 3-2 win over Cardiff City early last month the baseline with 28,011 supporters at Portman Road, 951 of which making the long trip from South Wales.

An enthralling 4-3 affair against Leeds United saw the biggest crowd of the season, a fitting, as well as disappointing, result for such an impressive turnout in the second tier.

More than 2,000 Leeds supporters made the trip down south to see their team come out on top with 29,606 supporters in attendance.