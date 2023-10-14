Highlights Cardiff City's highest home attendance this season was 28,648, which was achieved during the South Wales Derby against Swansea.

Cardiff City performed impressively against Swansea in front of a record home attendance, securing a 2-0 victory and ending their winless streak in the fixture.

Swansea City's highest home attendance this season was 18,051, which occurred during their opening day match against Birmingham City.

Despite being the two supreme outfits in South Wales by quite some way, both Cardiff City and Swansea City have found consistently-large home attendances to be a real premium in recent seasons.

It's in no small part due to the trying fortunes that they've each faced on and off the pitch following respective relegations from the Premier League, where they'd formerly packed their grounds out to the brim.

Instead, it's often on the road where we see the best support that Cardiff and Swansea have to offer, as they both travel in fair numbers given the distance they have to travel to away fixtures from Wales and they make a racket while doing so, too.

But that's not what we'll be focusing on here.

Alternatively, we'll be taking a look at the highest home attendances that both Cardiff and Swansea have racked up this season...

What is Cardiff City's highest home attendance in the Championship this season?

Rather fittingly, the Bluebirds scored their highest home attendance this season during last month's South Wales Derby against Swansea, of course.

The 28,648 figure that they recorded will take some beating.

How did Cardiff City perform against Swansea City in front of a record home attendance?

The masses that flocked to the Welsh capital to spur on the boys in blue couldn't have been more rewarded, as Erol Bulut's side restored bragging rights in style by claiming a triumphant 2-0 victory over the Jack Army.

Second-half strikes from Ollie Tanner and Aaron Ramsey secured Cardiff's first victory in this iconic fixture on home soil in nearly 10 years, with the last occasion being a 1-0 win back in 2014 that was aided through a Steven Caulker goal.

Cardiff had headed into the affair amid a bleak backdrop in the quest for South Wales supremacy and had lost their last four outings on the spin across the previous two seasons - referred to as a 'double double' by the Swansea contingent - but all was forgotten as they waltzed infront of a raucous home crowd and may have just changed the guard now...

What is Cardiff City's average home attendance in the Championship this season?

The capital club's average home attendance thus far this season sits at a commendable 21,529.

It's an improvement upon the previous season, and that shouldn't come as too much of a surprise given they've transformed from relegation candidates to play-off hopefuls under Bulut.

What is Swansea City's highest home attendance in the Championship this season?

On the other hand, Swansea's record home attendance in the current campaign is a more modest 18,051, which came in their opening day encounter against Birmingham City.

How did Swansea City perform against Birmingham City infront of a record home attendance?

Swansea's curtain-raiser was not as action-packed as their showdown against Cardiff, as a 1-1 draw was played out on home soil.

They were knocked down by Siriki Dembele's goal on the cusp of half-time, but an equaliser from marquee summer signing Jerry Yates restored parity and ensured avoidance of a losing start to proceedings.

What is Swansea City's average home attendance in the Championship this season?

Numbers have dwindled somewhat at the Swansea.com Stadium so far and they currently have an average home attendance of 16,579.

While supporters will tell you that their ground is much more full than Cardiff's owing to the lower capacity it has, you do feel that they should perhaps have a few more fans checking into the turnstiles each week.