There is plenty of Lancashire representation in the Championship for the 2024/25 season.

Burnley find themselves back in the division after a single year in the Premier League, having been relegated at the end of the previous campaign.

Blackburn Rovers meanwhile, retained their Championship status on the final day of last season, with a 2-0 win over Leicester City that ensured they avoided relegation to League One.

Elsewhere, Preston North End will also once again be competing in the second-tier of English football, having finished tenth in the final standings last season.

Since the end of that campaign, all three clubs have had eventful summers, and starts to the current campaign.

Recent months have seen changes at Blackburn, Preston and Burnley

Following their relegation at the end of last season, Burnley had to deal with the shock departure of manager Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich.

He was eventually replaced by former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker, while there were also changes to the playing squad.

Unsurprisingly after the drop down a division, at least 20 first-team players were either sold, loaned out or released by the Turf Moor club over the summer, with 16 players added to the senior squad.

The Clarets have taken seven points from their first four league games, including a 1-1 draw with Blackburn in the first Lancashire derby of the season, putting them sixth in the current standings.

Preston meanwhile, also changed manager over the summer, with Ryan Lowe leaving by mutual consent after the opening day defeat to Sheffield United.

Paul Heckingbottom was then brought in, but the Lilywhites have so far taken three points - from a 1-0 win over Luton in his first game charge - to sit 21st in the table.

That is after a summer in which five news players signed for the first-team at Deepdale, with three more senior options moving on.

By contrast, Blackburn have not changed manager over the summer, with John Eustace remaining in post, after taking over from Jon Dahl Tomasson back in February.

It was however, a period of change for the squad at Ewood Park, with six players - including last season's Championship Golden Boot winner Sammie Szmodics - moving on.

There were though, nine more added to the squad, which has helped the club to an unbeaten start in the league, with eight points from four games, putting them fifth in the table.

Current Championship Standings Position Club Played GD Points 5th Blackburn Rovers 4 +3 8 6th Burnley 4 +7 7 21st Preston North End 4 -6 3 As of 11th September 2024

But just how much are each of the three squads that make up the Championship's three Lancashire clubs actually worth?

Burnley have a higher squad value than Blackburn or Preston

Despite their relegation last season, it is arguably not surprising to see that of the three Lancashire clubs in the Championship, it is Burnley who have the highest squad market value.

The Clarets were still able to keep hold of some big names such as James Trafford and Luca Koleosho, while Hannibal Mejbri and Joe Worrall were among some eye-catching additions.

As a result, Transfermarkt estimates the value of the Turf Moor squad to be €196.1million, which works out at £165.5million.

Blackburn meanwhile, did of course lose their most valuable player over the summer, with the sale of Szmodics to Ipswich Town, although they did also make some promising signings of their own.

Yuki Ohashi and Makhtar Gueye have made promising starts, while the deadline day signing of Todd Cantwell from Rangers looks to be a marquee addition.

The Ewood Park club therefore have the second-highest value among these three clubs, which Transfermarkt claims is €53.31milion, or £44.97million.

Completing this trio, it could be argued that a quieter summer in terms of transfer business, means it is not much of a shock that Preston have the lowest squad value of these three sides.

Even so, that valuation still remains close to that of Rovers', having added attacking talent to their side with the likes of Jeppe Okkels and Leeds loanee Sam Greenwood.

Consequently, the Lilywhites' squad for this season is valued by Transfermarkt at €44.7million, or £37.7million.

Taking all that into consideration, it will be interesting to see if Burnley can make their perceived advantage in squad value over Blackburn and Preston tell in the final standings, come the end of the campaign.