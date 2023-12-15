Highlights Bristol City's owner, Steve Lansdown, has a net worth of £1.179 billion, putting them ahead of Bristol Rovers financially.

Lansdown has invested in the club and backed them through the COVID pandemic, with developments at Ashton Gate and state-of-the-art facilities.

The wealth of the new Bristol Rovers owner, Al-Saaed, is unknown, but for now, Bristol City remains the dominant team in Bristol on and off the field.

Bristol City and Bristol Rovers are both enjoying steady seasons so far in the 2023/24 campaign.

However, unless Bristol City have a nightmare second half of the season, or Bristol Rovers have a magical ending, they won’t meet next season in the league.

With their on-field paths close enough, how do they match up off the field? Football League World compares Bristol City and Bristol Rovers' owners' net worth.

Bristol City owners net worth

Bristol City are owned by 71-year-old Steve Lansdown. Forbes value Lansdown $2.3bn, a figure that is gradually decreasing. His financial services company, Hargreaves Lansdown, manages around $50bn in assets. The Sunday Times Rich List values Lansdown at £1.179bn. This figure makes him the 152nd wealthiest person in the UK.

Bristol City have benefited from Lansdown's wealth with developments at Ashton Gate throughout his tenure, as well as their state-of-the-art training facilities. Lansdown has put his money where his mouth is and backed City, even throughout the COVID pandemic.

Although he isn’t currently actively looking for a buyer for the club, Lansdown has welcomed new investment into Bristol sport. This also includes his Premiership rugby side, Bristol Bears.

He told Bristol Live: “If somebody wants to buy the whole club, and it’s the right price and the right people, then that will happen. I’m not going to stand in the way of anyone wanting to do that. I’m quite happy for the right people to have a minority investment in the club.”

Bristol Rovers owners net worth

There are two key names at the top of Bristol Rovers, Wael Al-Qadi and Hussain Al-Saaed. The pair have shares in Dwane Sports, who hold a majority share in the club.

Jordanian businessman Al-Qadi took control of the club in 2016. He initially had a 92% share in the club, but this has been reduced over recent years.

The 53-year-old is estimated to be worth around £550m, some way off Lansdown. Al-Qadi’s wealth comes from his work in the banking and tourism sector.

Kuwaiti national Al-Saaed invested in Bristol Rovers prior to the start of the 2023/24 season and became the chairman of the board. He bought a 55% share in Dwane Sports, with Al-Qadi holding a 40.5% share.

His net worth is unknown, but his wealth is generated from a successful business career that includes owning Al Elmam Estate Company. The company are a key part of Kuwait's real estate market.

Comparing net worth

The clubs are some way apart in terms of financial backing given the considerable wealth of Lansdown. His £1.179bn puts his wealth at over double that of Al-Qadi's at Bristol Rovers. This might change when the wealth of the new Bristol Rovers owner, Al-Saaed, is known, but for now, Bristol City remain the dominant football team in Bristol both on and off the field.