The West Midlands is full of footballing history.

Aston Villa may have a Champions League to their name, but there are other huge clubs in the West Midlands with rich history of their own. Birmingham City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion are big clubs in their own right, and have won plenty of trophies over the years.

Between the three clubs, there are a combined total of four English top-flight titles, 11 second-tier titles, nine FA Cups and five League Cups.

The trio have always been roughly at the same level, but they now find themselves all in different divisions for the first time since the 2013/14 campaign.

Birmingham City had played in the Championship for a number of seasons, but suffered relegation to League One at the end of last season. Wolves have really established themselves in the Premier League, while West Brom tirelessly aim to get back there.

This campaign is a big one for all three clubs. Birmingham and West Brom will be eyeing up promotion, while Wolves search for another comfortable Premier League finish under Gary O'Neil.

With the clubs being in three different divisions, their combined team market values are likely to be very varied, so it will be interesting to compare the three.

Wolves unsurprisingly boast the highest combined market value

Wolves have been in the Premier League for six years now, and their squad seems to be very competitive year on year. According to transfermarkt, their current total market value stands at an incredible €370.50 million (£312.59 million).

The Wolves faithful could only dream of that sort of figure a decade or so ago, but now the club is in a fantastic position. It may come as little surprise that Matheus Cunha is Wolves' most valuable player at €45 million. The forward contributed to 19 Premier League goals last campaign and continues to be a vital part of O'Neil's plans.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (€35 million), Joao Gomes (€35 million) and Hwang Hee-chan (€25 million) follow Cunha on this list. In fact, Wolves own 16 players that have transfer values of at least €10 million. To compare that with their rivals, West Brom and Birmingham, neither club own a single player worth that amount, according to transfermarkt.

West Brom sit in second place out of the three clubs

The Baggies will have a quiet confidence this season that Carlos Corberan can lead them to success in the Championship so that they can return to the Premier League and meet their rivals, Wolves, once again.

They have a number of solid players with Championship experience on their books, with their total combined market value being €56.45 million (£47.67 million), which is not much more than the market value of Wolves' most valuable player alone.

West Brom's six most valuable players, as per transfermarkt Player Value Mason Holgate €5 million Grady Diangana €4 million Karlan Grant €3.8 million Paddy McNair €3.5 million Alex Mowatt €3.5 million Darnell Furlong €3.5 million

On loan from Everton, Mason Holgate is the player with the current highest value at an estimated €5 million, with their most valuable permanent player being Grady Diangana (€4 million).

Birmingham are not far behind

Despite Birmingham now being a division below the Baggies, their combined market value is actually not a lot less. According to transfermarkt, their current market value stands at €41.60 million (£35.14 milion), which is practically unheard of in the third tier of English football.

Looking at clubs in League One and their market values, Birmingham sit at the top of the rankings by some distance. The Blues' most valuable player is, of course, Jay Stansfield, who they paid more than £15 million for this summer, but transfermarket places his value at just €3.5 million.

Dion Sanderson, Ben Davies, Christoph Klarer and Willum Willumsson all have values of more than €3 million, but that does not even come close in comparison to Wolves' market values.

The three clubs are typically of similar size, but Wolves have seemingly pulled away from their rivals, along with Aston Villa, to become a competitive Premier League side.