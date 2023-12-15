Highlights Aston Villa's owner, Nassef Sawiris, is worth an estimated £6.9 billion, providing financial backing for the club's success.

Birmingham City's majority owners, Birmingham Sports Holdings, are worth around £440 million, with additional investment from NFL legend Tom Brady.

Sawiris also has ownership stakes in Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes, further diversifying his sports investments.

Birmingham City and Aston Villa are the furthest they've been from each other when it comes to results on the pitch for quite some time this season - but financially, the two may not be that far apart.

Unai Emery has taken the Villans to third in the Premier League table, with Champions League football certainly on the cards in the West Midlands and some form of European football likely to commence once again next season after qualifying for the Conference League last campaign.

For Birmingham City, it's a different story. With John Eustace firing the club into the play-offs, he was sacked in favour of a bigger-name boss Wayne Rooney - but it hasn't quite gone to plan for the Premier League legend just yet. But whilst on the pitch matters are at the opposite ends of the spectrum, the financial backing behind the two clubs is slightly closer following Birmingham's takeover from Shelby Companies Limited (SCL) in the summer - and Football League World takes a look at how the duo compare in terms of owner net worth.

Nassef Sawiris' net worth

Aston Villa's upturn in fortunes on the pitch is evidently down to the outstanding recruitment and fantastic coaching of current manager Emery - though it does help to have an owner who is fully committed, like Sawiris, who is worth an estimated £6.9billion - making him the richest Egyptian in the world and the fourth-richest African as of October 2021, which is an incredibly beneficial factor for the Villa Park outfit.

Taking over Villa in July 2018 whilst they were in the Championship, a 55% stake was taken with Villa facing financial issues under Tony Xia amid an unpaid £4m tax bill. With promotion achieved after an upheaval at the club, Villa are now competing for the Champions League spaces in the league and could well be the next success story of the top-flight, with Newcastle earning that crown last season.

Furthermore, Sawiris has invested over £360m of debt-free share capital into the club, whilst Villa Park is also set to be expanded for the first time since the 1990s.

Birmingham's owners' net worth

Whilst the Blues don't have one sole owner, we can gain an idea of the net worth of their majority owners.

Birmingham Sports Holdings - an investment holding company who own 51% of the club - is owned by Paul Suen, who is the owner of Trillion Trophy Asia - a company who were, of course, the naming rights holders to St. Andrew’s. A report from Birmingham Live in 2017 suggested that Suen was worth around £440million, making him one of the top 20 wealthiest people in the West Midlands. Elsewhere, on the board are Wenqing Zhao, Dongfeng Huang and Pui Huan Yam - though it’s unsure how much they are worth.

The summer takeover from SCL means that there are more numbers for fans to get a gauge of. NFL legend Tom Brady, who is a minority owner of the Blues, announced his involvement with the club in the summer; his net worth is said to be around £300million. The rest of the summer deal saw them take full ownership of St. Andrew’s an 45.98% of the club - with SCL run by Tom Wagner.

Wagner has made his riches as a hedge fund manager in New York, with his company Knighthood Capital Management being valued at £7.25bn. As this doesn’t count for net worth of Wagner individually, it’s safe to assume that the number is slightly less - though the company in itself is worth slightly more than Villa man Sawiris, meaning that the disparity between the two ‘Second City’ clubs is a lot closer than first thought.

Company name Birmingham Sports Holdings Shelby Company Limited Lead figure Paul Suen Tom Wagner Net worth £440m £7.25bn

Other clubs owned

Whilst the ownership consortium at Birmingham don't own another club, the same can't be said of Sawiris. The Villa owner also has stakes in Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes; a semi-successful club in the top-flight of Portuguese football who have boasted the likes of Marcus Edwards, Pedro Mendes and more.

He took over the Primeira Liga side in February, paying £4million for a 46% stake - though he has agreed to pump up to £18m into the club to help them challenge the best in the country.