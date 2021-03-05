‘Common sense prevails’ – Many Rotherham United fans react to striker news

Rotherham United have won their appeal against the red card issued to striker Michael Smith in their South Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

The 29-year-old was sent off for violent conduct during the tie with the Owls on Wednesday night and looked set to be suspended for the next three matches.

But, the Millers used collated footage to appeal against the decision on Thursday morning and successfully got the red card overturned, meaning the forward is now available for Rotherham’s trip to Brentford on Saturday.

A late goal in injury-time from Freddie Ladapo sealed the three points against their South Yorkshire rivals after Smith had put Paul Warne’s side in front. Matthew Olosunde’s own goal looked to have given Wednesday a point until Ladapo struck in the 96th minute.

The victory for Rotherham sees them just three points away from safety and have to games in hand over the teams around them at the bottom of the Championship while the Owls now have a bigger mountain to climb if they are to escape relegation this season.

After facing Brentford, the Millers face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road before hosting fellow strugglers Coventry City at the New York Stadium a week on Saturday.

Here is how some of the Rotherham fans reacted on social media to the news of the overturned red card…

Yes great news — Ryan Ingham (@RyanIngham19) March 4, 2021

Justice prevails. Ref's only poor moment — Philip Atkinson (@Millerscork) March 4, 2021

EFL need to review Refs performance & suspend them if they get key decisions wrong. Did anyone see the penalty given last night for Swansea against Stoke, unbelievable no contact whatsoever. They should also site players for diving and give them a 3 match ban for cheating ! — Martin Singleton (@ProAktiveMartin) March 4, 2021

Yesssssss👏👏👏👏👏 — Alison barlaser (@BarlaserAlison) March 4, 2021

Great news, the right decision and the sending off didn't cost us last night either. 😀 — Paul Grainger (@paulg1977) March 4, 2021

Thought the ref got most things correct yesterday, on viewing on Sky I thought the red was harsh though. Also thought the Sky commentary was excellent for a change, Lee Hendry very complementary about Warney and knew his stuff on us too, even though he called it a red. — Ian Hilton (@hilton_ian) March 4, 2021

Yessssss. Common sense prevails. This news is on a par with winning last. — Stuart Richards (@StutheMillerman) March 4, 2021

Absolute scenes — The Notorious D.O.G🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DannyGlaves) March 4, 2021