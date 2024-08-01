Highlights Borussia Monchengladbach won't re-sign Max Wober from Leeds due to inability to reach loan agreement.

Leeds United values Wober and look for a permanent deal, with Farke finding role for him.

Wober's solid defensive stats make his return to Leeds ideal to bolster squad for promotion push.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s sporting director Rolan Virkus has suggested that the club will not be re-signing Max Wober from Leeds United this summer.

The defender spent last season on loan with the Bundesliga club, making the switch following the Whites’ relegation to the Championship.

Wober performed well in the German top flight, featuring 25 times and helping Gladbach come 14th in the table (all stats from Fbref).

But Virkus has claimed that they are unable to bring him back to the club as a loan agreement can't be reached.

"We are of course monitoring the market," said the 57-year-old.

"We cannot meet Leeds United's demands and Leeds are not looking for a loan.

"That is why the matter is on hold for the time being.

"But we have always found good solutions - and players like Max Wober sometimes come back onto the market at the very end.

"Of course, there are also late decisions."

Those claims appear to reaffirm previous reports that Daniel Farke has found a role for him in the Leeds squad for the upcoming campaign given a temporary exit has been ruled out.

Only a permanent transfer at the right price will seemingly tempt the Yorkshire outfit, who appear to see real value in him staying around.

Wober could now play an important role for Leeds going forward and reintegrating him back into the squad may prove an extremely beneficial solution for the club.

Max Wober resolution helps defensive issue at Leeds

Bringing back Wober feels an ideal solution for Leeds and will be a big boost to the first team squad ahead of their push for promotion next year.

The signing of Joe Rodon on a permanent transfer was a great piece of business for the Whites, agreeing a £10 million deal with Tottenham Hotspur after his successful loan at Elland Road.

But Leeds still needed another player to be out their options to go along with Rodon and Pascal Struijk, in order to allow Ethan Ampadu to move back into midfield.

The squad was looking light until Wober was brought back into the fold upon his return to pre-season.

The centre-back was impressive in the Bundesliga last season and adding someone of his quality back into Farke’s options will be a real boost.

The Austrian made 2.88 tackles, 1.66 interceptions and 2.05 blocks per 90 for Gladbach last season, impressive defensive figures for the 26-year-old compared to his peers across the top five leagues in Europe.

Max Wober's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 2.88 Interceptions 1.66 Blocks 2.05 Clearances 4.84 Aerials won 2.05

Daniel Farke’s strong management of the Leeds squad

Finding this resolution is also a great sign of Farke’s management of the situation.

He has had to handle a lot of issues off the field with this squad, between players training individually, players wanting to go out on loan and others attracting permanent transfer interest.

The financial situation at Elland Road hasn’t been rosy either, but Wober being integrated back into the squad means money won’t have to be spent on signing someone to replace him.

Man management is a valuable skill needed from coaches and Farke has displayed an excellent ability at this during his time at Leeds.

While another centre-back addition could be made before the 30 August deadline, it is no longer a priority and any new signing in that area should be a young, up-and-coming prospect that will be happy to eat up squad player minutes next season.

Ampadu is also still a solution if injuries do strike but he can now move back into his preferred midfield role on a permanent basis, which will be to the benefit of the team.

Wober and Farke finding a way to work together this season could prove a huge moment in Leeds’ promotion ambitions over the next 12 months.