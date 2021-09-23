Comments emerge that suggest how much Derby County would cost for a prospective buyer

There are existential concerns around Derby County after Mel Morris put the club into administration last week.

Mark Chapman summarised the Rams’ perilous situation when talking on The Athletic’s Business of Sport podcast this morning.

He said: “A prospective owner could be looking at having to show that they’ve got 70, 80, £90 million to be able to fund Derby if you look at what they’ve got to pay at the moment and then three years worth of funding.

“And that’s a Derby that could very well drop into League One and by the way, could go again depending on points deductions and whether they have to just play kids or whatever.

“You might need 80, £90 million and you could be a League Two club in two years time.” he added.

A really damning state of affairs from what sounds like a very complicated administrative procedure because of the large outgoings currently at the club.

The administrators are going to have to make decisions on whether they can afford to keep paying Wayne Rooney, the manager who is paying his team’s away travel and accommodation out of his own pocket at the moment, and even some of the players who it is possible have a clause in their contract that would enable them to leave the club for free in these circumstances.

The Verdict

Every football supporter will have their fingers crossed that a solution can be found for Derby County as soon as possible. For the time-being it is looking very bleak and the situation could become more doubtful and clouded before there is further clarity.

Rooney leads his troops through adversity and to Bramall Lane at the weekend to take on in form Sheffield United. Derby will have the pipedream of staying up in the Championship despite a 12 point deduction however the sale of the club could actually become a simpler process in the third tier.

Derby’s fate may hang in the balance for a while longer before a credible buyer emerges.