Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday player’s recent comments will surely provide fans with renewed belief ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Sheffield Wednesday’s survival hopes in the Championship hang by a thread, after they were beaten 3-1 by Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls now find themselves sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, and four points adrift of safety heading into their final two matches of this year’s campaign.

Their relegation into League One could be confirmed this weekend if they don’t pick up a win against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough, although their fate could be sealed if other results fail to go their way.

One player that has found regular minutes hard to come by since signing for the club is Andre Green, with the winger making just ten appearances in all competitions this term, after signing for the club on a free back in January 2021.

He had previously been on the books with Aston Villa, but left the Premier League side at the end of the 2020/21 season when his contract reached a conclusion with Dean Smith’s side.

Speaking in a recent press-conference, Green admitted that he’ll stick around with Sheffield Wednesday, regardless of which division they’re playing their football in next season, which will be pleasing to hear for the club’s supporters.

“Yeah, I’ve still got another year after here, I’ve come here to play football. Obviously, when I left Villa I was a free agent for a bit due to the circumstances of what’s going on. So yeah, I’ve missed so much football this season and I just want to play football and my main thought is to be here.

“I want to be here wherever we are, wherever it’s League One, if it’s here (Championship). If I can get a good season under my belt with the year I’ve got left then I can only be happy with myself. So, yeah I’m not looking to get away. I’m committed to staying here.”

Green has previously shown that he’s got the quality to perform to the required standard in the Championship, having played regularly for both Preston North End and Charlton Athletic earlier in his career, whilst on loan in the second-tier from Aston Villa.

Some might argue that he’s not quite been given a fair chance to make his mark on the Sheffield Wednesday squad, but he comes across as the sort of player that could play a starring role in their bid for promotion back into the Championship next term, with the Owls looking as though they’re fighting a losing battle to stay in the second-tier of English football.

The Hillsborough faithful have every reason to be frustrated with their team’s performances this season, with the Owls not showing the required consistency to pull clear of the relegation zone.

With their survival chances looking bleak this season, supporters will be keen to see players that are playing for the badge on the front of the shirts in next year’s campaign, not for their own individual performances each week.

Green comes across as a well-grounded player that is willing to do just that, and if he can perform consistently to a high standard for Darren Moore’s side, then you would imagine they’ll have no trouble in returning into the Championship next season, providing they’re relegated this term.

For now though, Green and his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates will be looking at picking up a much-needed three points at the weekend, when they return to action against Nottingham Forest.