Comment: Have West Brom’s loan players given Slaven Bilic a summer headache?

West Bromwich Albion are still favourites to gain automatic promotion to the Premier League, despite dropping down to second in the Championship table.

The Baggies have had an excellent season in general, minus a slip up over the festive period and their current run of three games without a win.

Sitting second in the league standings, Slaven Bilic is fully expectant to take his side to England’s top flight, holding a six-point lead over third-placed Fulham.

Much of this season’s performances for Bilic’s side have been down to the consistency and form of a number of players, including the likes of Jake Livermore, Hal Robson-Kanu, Semi Ajayi and Romaine Sawyers.

Yet, whilst those aforementioned players have done well – it has been a number of loan players who have played an important part.

Currently out injured, Grady Diangana had an excellent first six months at the Hawthorns, enjoying his loan spell from West Ham United.

Contributing to a number of goals with strikes of his own and assists, the young English winger has been a big miss since picking up an initial injury in early December.

Whilst Diangana has been excellent, so has Croatian playmaker Filip Krovinovic, on loan from Benfica – and the midfielder has gradually been an excellent cover for the absence of Diangana.

Another loanee in Matheus Pereira has also stole the show, contributing with some excellent displays which have seen him gain a reputation in English football, and Callum Robinson who arrived in January has also done well.

Pereira, who is on a one-year loan is expected to see the deal turned into a permanent one, but it is the concern of Diangana, Krovinovic and Robinson – leaving the Midlands-based club that will worry Bilic.

In total, the trio have contributed with nine goals, playing in 57 games combined which has also seen them set up no less than eight assists.

Those statistics not only reveal their impact at the club, but also that much of Bilic’s performances have depended on the three players being involved.

Diangana is perhaps the most concerning player for Bilic, having seen his side go seven games without a win over the festive period when the young winger was out injured.

Next season, whether it be in the Premier League or in the Championship – Bilic is going to have find replacements.

Whilst, yes, you can argue that for the short term, the likes of Diangana – have been excellent for West Brom – but, does it not concern fans that they will have to adjust to not having those players available come next season.