Comment: Derby County need to finalise significant player agreement ASAP

On the 13th of September, a surprising name featured on the teamsheet as Derby County prepared to take on Cardiff City at Pride Park.

He may not have been starting the game, but Chris Martin was named amongst the substitutes as the Rams prepared to pick up their first three points since the opening day win over Huddersfield Town.

At the time, Martin’s future at Pride Park looked to be over. The forward had flattered to deceive out on loan at Hull and Reading in previous seasons, and was seemingly below the likes of Martyn Waghorn and Jack Marriott in the pecking order.

But a stoppage time at Elland Road has completely galvanised Martin, who has since emerged as one of Derby’s most important players in their unlikely push for the play-offs under Phillip Cocu.

The Scot netted twice at the weekend win over Blackburn to take his tally up 10 goals across 29 appearances in all competitions, with the powerful forward also chipping in with seven assists too.

Martin may give Derby a real focal point going forward, but he also gives them a different dimension. He may be a physical, powerful option to have up top, but his contribution to the team is much greater than just goals.

In a 3-1 away win at Sheffield Wednesday less than a fortnight ago, Martin set up all three goals as the Rams ran rampant at Hillsborough.

The striker showed his experience, work-rate, technical ability and desire to produce all three strikes for Cocu’s men, and seven assists from a 31-year-old striker is nothing short of impressive.

All of these factors make it seem almost baffling when you consider that there has been no movement on any new deal for Martin, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Of course, there is more to the game than just goals and assists, but Martin’s hold-up play and physical prowess allow the likes of Wayne Rooney, Tom Lawrence and Jason Knight all to venture forward and do their best work.

He may be 31 years of age, but with a full pre-season under his belt, you get the feeling that Martin can improve even more, and he deserves massive credit for the way he’s come in from the cold and produced the kind of performances he has.

Derby need to get this key agreement finalised and sorted, before other sides begin to start making movements for the striker, potentially on a pre-contract basis.