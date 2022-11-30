“Coming from Arsenal..” – Charlie Patino offers honest message amid Blackpool loan stint

Charlie Patino has opened up on his loan spell with Blackpool with the youngster admitting he needed to earn “credibility” after arriving from Arsenal.

It’s been a positive campaign for Patino who has been essential for the Tangerines this season in the heart of their midfield.

Whilst results haven’t been going their way, Patino has been a source of creativity and control in games and has enjoyed a productive loan spell to date.

He’s on loan for the season from Arsenal and has played in 15 games so far, scoring twice, including one against fierce rivals Preston in a 4-2 win at Bloomfield Road.

He’s been a hit with supporters with the 19-year-old admitting he’s determined to continue working hard this season for his loan side. Speaking to the club website, Patino admitted: “I’m really enjoying my time at Blackpool. Since coming back from my injury all I’ve wanted to do is just play and get the trust from the manager and I think that’s what I’ve done.

“Coming from Arsenal I had to earn credibility and get myself into the team and I think I’ve done that.”

Patino is out in Spain with the rest of his teammates as they look to utilise a warm-weather training camp as an opportunity to kickstart their season after poor form saw them slip into the bottom three.

It’s something that Patino recognises and admits they’re itching to get back to Championship football in December.

“It was a difficult back end to the first half of the season but that’s football and we’ve just got to think about the positives going forward.

“We’re all looking forward to it, we want to get back playing and hopefully we’ll pick up some points along the way which is important.”

Blackpool currently sit in 23rd place, three points above bottom-side Huddersfield and went into the World Cup break on the back of four straight defeats.

Their first game back will be a tough one against Birmingham City with a positive result being a necessity as they look to build momentum for a busy December period.

The Verdict

Patino has been superb for Michael Appleton’s side so far this season.

That quality exemplified by their inconsistencies this season as well and considering he’s just 19 and experiencing his first run of first team football, it points to a bright future for the youngster.

That being said, there’s a long way to go and if Blackpool are to avoid relegation this season, they will need Patino to step up.

He’s done that so far, but that pressure could impact the former Luton trainee as the season wears on.