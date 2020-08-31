‘Comical’, ‘Good’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer development

Nottingham Forest will not be signing David Tavares from Benfice despite reports suggesting he would be moving to the Championship side.

The Reds have a good relationship with the Portuguese giants, with Joao Carvalho and Yuri Ribeiro just two who have moved from Benfica to the City Ground.

And, it had been claimed that Tavares would follow that path, as Forest had apparently agreed an initial loan that they could turn into a permanent transfer in the future.

However, that’s not the case, with BBC Nottingham stating that there is no interest from Forest in the 21-year-old.

A club source has told us that #nffc are NOT interested in signing Benfica midfielder David Tavares. — BBC Nottingham Sport (@BBCRNS) August 31, 2020

Even though the Portuguese youth international is highly-rated, many Forest fans weren’t too disappointed to be missing out on Tavares because they feel the club are well-stocked in that department and they also have some good academy graduates coming through.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer development from Twitter…

Good — Kazza 🔴🌳 (@Neurotica0) August 31, 2020

We have the least reliable sources in football when it comes to transfers😂 20 minutes ago we were gonna sign him with option to buy😂 laughable — Mitchell (@Mbuckland15) August 31, 2020

😂 comical — Will Hobson (@Willh1985) August 31, 2020

Looks like they’ve played that with a straight bat … 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Matt Appleby (@_mattappleby) August 31, 2020

Funny thing is I'm quite happy about this. Would rather see Jake Taylor have his chance and I still think Forest want experience of championship football. — Will Hobson (@Willh1985) August 31, 2020

I didn't want in the first place to sign for and if forest have pulled the plug off its good news.Jake Taylor & wales international brenan Johnson to get chance finally to impress Lamouch this upcoming season.Postive news emerging today for that young talented duo. — Sharma Nooradhin (@nooradhin) August 31, 2020

A club source has told us that #nffc are NOT interested in signing Benfica midfielder David Tavares. — BBC Nottingham Sport (@BBCRNS) August 31, 2020