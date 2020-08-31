Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Comical’, ‘Good’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer development

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest will not be signing David Tavares from Benfice despite reports suggesting he would be moving to the Championship side.

The Reds have a good relationship with the Portuguese giants, with Joao Carvalho and Yuri Ribeiro just two who have moved from Benfica to the City Ground.

And, it had been claimed that Tavares would follow that path, as Forest had apparently agreed an initial loan that they could turn into a permanent transfer in the future.

However, that’s not the case, with BBC Nottingham stating that there is no interest from Forest in the 21-year-old.

Even though the Portuguese youth international is highly-rated, many Forest fans weren’t too disappointed to be missing out on Tavares because they feel the club are well-stocked in that department and they also have some good academy graduates coming through.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer development from Twitter…


