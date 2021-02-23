Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Brentford

‘Comical’, ‘Absolutely shameful’ – These Brentford fans are not happy following injury update

Published

11 mins ago

on

Brentford head into tomorrow’s game against Sheffield Wednesday without several key players, as it was confirmed that Rico Henry would be facing two months on the sidelines.

A run of three consecutive defeats has seriously halted the Bees’ momentum, as whilst they remain second, they are only a point ahead of Swansea, with the Welsh outfit having two games in hand.

It’s no coincidence the slump for Thomas Frank’s side has come whilst he’s had to do without several influential players, including Ivan Toney last time out.

And, an update was provided on the injury situation this afternoon, with Pontus Jansson, Emiliano Marcondes and Christian Norgaard all improving but they remain out, whilst Josh Dasilva is not fit enough to start.

Frank will also have a striker problem, as Marcus Forss has concussion, meaning he joins Toney in missing Wednesday’s visit. Finally, the boss confirmed Henry faces two months out.

As you would expect, this news has frustrated Brentford supporters, with many feeling the club are suffering for not improving the squad in the January transfer window.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


