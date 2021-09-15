Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Comical’, ‘Absolute shambles’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent events

Published

7 mins ago

on

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react as their side suffered yet another defeat, this time going down 2-1 at home to West Ham United’s under-21 side in the Papa John’s Trophy. 

It represented yet another set back for Town boss Paul Cook and as a result of the defeat, the pressure is once again building on his shoulders.

The contest had started perfectly for the Tractor Boys, with James Norwood putting them ahead after just two minutes, however it was a case of old habits coming back to bite them as goals from West Ham’s Keenan Appiah-Forson and Armstrong Oko-Flex turned the game on it’s head as the away side earnt victory.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Portman Road faithful to take to social media after the game, with many being quick to air their views in the midst of this latest defeat.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


