‘Comical’, ‘Absolute shambles’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent events

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react as their side suffered yet another defeat, this time going down 2-1 at home to West Ham United’s under-21 side in the Papa John’s Trophy.

It represented yet another set back for Town boss Paul Cook and as a result of the defeat, the pressure is once again building on his shoulders.

The contest had started perfectly for the Tractor Boys, with James Norwood putting them ahead after just two minutes, however it was a case of old habits coming back to bite them as goals from West Ham’s Keenan Appiah-Forson and Armstrong Oko-Flex turned the game on it’s head as the away side earnt victory.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Portman Road faithful to take to social media after the game, with many being quick to air their views in the midst of this latest defeat.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Comical if it wasnt so ridiculous — Kevin Painter (@OfficialKP180) September 14, 2021

Cooks time is running out — Martin (@kempyblue) September 14, 2021

How can you have 71% possession against an under 21s team and still lose??? It’s embarrassing — Tim Clark (@3FootHighClark) September 14, 2021

how long are the new owners going to allow this? — HenTapps🇺🇸 (@henrytapp) September 14, 2021

Don't worry lads, 11 changes on Saturday. They're all gelled now. — Cameron (@lawseyitfc) September 14, 2021

Well that went well…….. Desperately need some proper coaches to help Cook out. His mates ain't cutting it! — Freeze (@Freeze_inf) September 14, 2021

Only paid £4.50 to go and still feel ripped off.. — HR (@HazlTFC) September 14, 2021

I feel it's to late already — Son Jams (@Xylophoneman) September 14, 2021

what an absolutely pointless exercise tonight was. making 11 changes for what?!. the back 5 from saturday should have played! — RJM (@R_J_M_11) September 14, 2021