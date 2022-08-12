“Comfortable victory” – Sheffield United fan pundit makes prediction for Middlesbrough fixture

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

In another Championship fixture that promises to be an interesting watch this weekend, Sheffield United will play against Middlesbrough.

Both of the clubs will want to try and get a promotion into the Premier League come the end of the campaign and matches like this are the ones that both teams will need to try and get three points from to do so.

Middlesbrough play a good brand of football under Chris Wilder and have a squad full of talent that very nearly crept into the play-offs during the last Championship season. He’s been backed heavily in the transfer market and won’t want to fall short in the league during the new campaign.

As for Sheffield United, they did manage to get into the top six but couldn’t quite seal that promotion. Boss Paul Heckingbottom then wants a play-off run again, if not an automatic promotion spot come the end of the campaign.

Both of the clubs then will be desperate for the win here and it’ll be interesting to see which way the fixtures goes.

Speaking about the game, Sheffield United’s Football League World fan pundit Owain Wyse has revealed that he thinks his own team will win this Championship fixture with ease, citing better players and a better system than Boro have under boss Wilder.

Speaking about the fixture then, he said: “I think we’ll beat Middlesbrough. With Chris Wilder being their manager, the systems that both teams are playing match up. However, I believe we are better suited and do have better players in that system. We showed last season what we could do against them, when we beat them 4-0 at home and I think we could be in for another similar comfortable victory. They’re also missing Darragh Lenihan through suspension and have sold some of their better players from last year. I’m predicting that we’ll beat them 2-0.”

The Verdict

Whilst our Sheffield United fan pundit is confident of a solid win for the Blades here, it might not be as easy or as comfortable as 2-0 result.

Both of the clubs will expect to be near the top of the Championship table come the end of the season and you would think both could have a play-off spot at the very least during the campaign. This game is a tight one to call then when it comes to a result and that’s because the fixture puts two of the best teams in the league against each other for this fixture.

However, Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom did do better with his squad last season and they have made some solid additions during the transfer window too. They could be the slight favourites in that respect, especially when you consider that Boro lost the fixtures against Barnsley and QPR so far this season.

However, with Boro needing some points, they’ll certainly want to get their season started with a solid result here against Sheffield United.