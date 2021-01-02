Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Burton Albion

‘Cometh the hour’ – Plenty of Burton fans react to significant club update

Burton Albion have announced the re-appoint of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as a the club’s manager.

The Brewers had been searching for a new manager following the the sacking of Jake Buxton on the 29th December, in the aftermath of their 4-3 defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Now, Burton have got their man, by confirming the return of Hasselbaink to the Pirelli Stadium.

The former Chelsea striker was previously in charge of Burton between November 2014 and December 2015, guiding the club to the League Two title, and then the top of the League One table before his departure for QPR.

Hasselbaink now takes charge of Burton for the second time in his career with the club bottom of the third-tier standings, six points from safety after 21 games this season.

It has also been confirmed that former Stevenage and Oldham manager Dino Maamria has joined the club as Hasselbaink’s assistant.

Taking to Twitter to give their thoughts on this news, plenty of Burton fans appeared extremely pleased to have Hasselbaink back at the club.

