“Comes as somewhat of a surprise” – West Brom set to seal six-figure transfer agreement: The verdict

Championship side West Bromwich Albion are set to recruit Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby on a permanent basis ahead of the summer window, as per a report from the Express and Star.

The 22-year-old has made 24 league appearances this term, being a regular part of Albion’s matchday squad, although many of his contributions to the cause have come from the bench.

Spending much of the early stages of the season behind the likes of Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt in Valerien Ismael’s 3-4-3 system, he had to wait patiently for his opportunity to shine and has certainly played a bigger role since then, although his game time has been limited this month.

According to the Express and Star, he has now met the number of appearances required for his deal to be made permanent after negotiating this clause in this temporary agreement last year with the Baggies set to pay £900,000 for his services.

Is this a good signing for Steve Bruce’s men though? And is he worth the reported £900,000 it will take to make him a longer-term option at The Hawthorns?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their verdicts.

Declan Harte

Molumby has been a useful player for West Brom this season so this signing makes a lot of sense.

The Irishman has shown a lot of potential with the Baggies and is still only 22-years old, with a lot of promise to keep improving.

The fee of 900k for a solid Championship level midfielder is not a bad price in today’s market.

This signing won’t blow anyone away, but it is still good business for all parties involved.

Josh Cole

It comes as somewhat of a surprise that West Brom are set to sign Molumby on a permanent basis as the midfielder has experienced an indifferent season in the Championship.

Whereas the 22-year-old has occasionally shown signs of promise, a lack of consistency has resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.54 at this level.

Deployed as a substitute on 12 occasions in the second-tier, Molumby will need to make some improvements to his game in order to claim a regular spot in the club’s starting eleven next season.

By developing his game under the guidance of Steve Bruce, the midfielder could potentially go on to justify the fee that has been touted.

Adam Jones

I feel very mixed about this one.

On one hand, Molumby has had a pretty ‘meh’ season, not really making as much of an impact as he would like to and despite Steve Bruce’s arrival, his game time has been limited in the last month with Taylor Gardner-Hickman impressing.

This is why they may have been better served looking elsewhere instead of spending nearly £1m on the Republic of Ireland international’s signature.

On the other hand, he has the potential to improve vastly at 22 and the fact he is already a regular performer at this level is a good sign of things to come.

Recruiting exciting, young, hungry players has to be the way forward for the Baggies and Molumby fits that profile, so you can certainly see the logic behind this addition.

And £900k isn’t exactly a huge investment, so it’s a low-risk signing with potentially high rewards if he can fulfil his potential.