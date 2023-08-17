This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brighton & Hove Albion are interested in signing Derby County defender Eiran Cashin.

That is according to The Telegraph’s John Percy, who states that the Premier League side have seen at least four bids rejected for the Derby man, with some offers coming this summer.

Percy goes on to say that Derby will only consider bids that are above the £3 million mark and any deal will see Cashin complete the season on loan at the League One club.

The young defender’s influence on this team has grown and grown since he broke through into the first team in the 2021/22 season.

But while things on the pitch aren’t going well, it now seems that the Rams have a fight on their hands of it as well.

Should Derby County sell Eiran Cashin?

As we wait to see what Brighton’s next move is in their pursuit, writers at Football League World have shared their thoughts on this news and stated whether they think Derby should sell Cashin in this transfer window.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

This comes as no surprise that a team like Brighton is looking to pinch one of Derby’s best young players.

The Seagulls have a lot of credit in the bank when it comes to spotting young talents, and Cashin definitely fits that criteria.

The 21-year-old got an opportunity in the Derby team when the club was going through their financial crisis, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Under the various managers, Cashin’s importance has grown in this Derby team, with him now featuring for the club over 70 times.

He is clearly a player for now and the future, but given he is under contract only until next summer, the Rams have a difficult choice to make.

The club has to decide whether to sell the defender for a reasonable fee or keep him and try to tie him down to a new deal, which may be easier said than done as interest from the Premier League lingers.

In this case, Derby know they can’t offer what Brighton can in terms of Premier League football, but they will hope that if the Seagulls are serious about their interest, they will come to a deal that seems them pay Derby’s asking price and allow Cashin to continue at the club for the coming season.

Ned Holmes

Derby County face a tough decision concerning Eiran Cashin this summer.

His contract situation, with his current deal set to expire in 2024, means they do have to consider significant bids for him and their current reported stance seems the right one to me.

They're said to be asking for more than £3 million and for Cashin to be sent back on loan for 2023/24, which helps them in both the short and long term.

Losing the Irishman, who is already a top League One defender but at 21, could grow into much more than that, would be far from ideal but letting him leave for free next summer would be a disaster.

If they're promoted this term, they may be able to convince him to sign a new deal but after their shaky start that seems a risky approach to take.

Agreeing to a sale under these demands would give Paul Warne money to improve his squad and mean Cashin stays for the promotion push this season.

Brighton's multiple rejected bids are evidence that Derby are prepared to play hardball and that's the way it should be.