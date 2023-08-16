Highlights Gillingham is interested in signing Callum Hendry from Salford City to further strengthen their forward line in the transfer market.

Hendry joined Salford City last summer and had an impressive first season, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists in 49 games.

Gillingham fan pundit Lewis Browning thinks it would be a surprise if the club signed Hendry due to their already capable forward options and the reported asking price of £300,000 demanded by Salford.

Gillingham are interested in signing fellow League Two striker Callum Hendry from Salford City, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon.

The Gills have been very busy in the transfer market so far this summer, with eight players arriving at the club.

This is a drastic turn around, as the club were all over the place this time last year after their relegation from League One.

But now under new ownership, the club look to be making big strides forward that they will hope helps Neil Harris guide the club back into England’s third tier.

Gillingham have already added Ashley Nadesan and most recently Macauley Bonne to their ranks to improve their forward line, but it seems they are keen to further strengthen it with the addition of Hendry from Salford.

What is Callum Hendry’s situation at Salford City?

The 25-year-old only joined the Ammies on a free transfer last summer from Scottish side St Johnstone.

In his first season at the club, he recorded 14 goals and six assists in 49 games in all competitions.

Hendry began his career with Blackburn Rovers, but after being released by Rovers in 2017 having never made a senior appearance for the club, he moved north of the border to join St Johnstone.

The forward scored 23 goals in 94 games for the Saints in a five-year spell, during which he had loan spells with Brechin City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

It now seems that his form for Salford has caught the attention of a fellow League Two side.

But Gills’ hopes of signing the striker may have already hit a snag, as according to Alan Nixon, Salford are said to be demanding £300,000 to sell the player and Gillingham are unwilling to meet that.

What are Gillingham fans saying about the club’s interest in Callum Hendry?

FLW’s Gillingham fan pundit Lewis Browning believes it would be a surprise if the Gills were to sign Hendry from Salford especially for the reported asking price.

Speaking to FLW, he said: “Gillingham have been linked with Callum Hendry in the last few days from Salford City and the potential deal comes as a surprise because I don’t think Gillingham need another forward.

“We have four very capable forwards now, four very different forwards in Oliver Hawkins, Tom Nichols, Ashley Nadesan and Macaulay Bonne. I think they all complement each other very well, Nichols a bit of a deep lying player, Oliver Hawkins an out-and-out target man, Macauley Bonne sort of poacher, number nine and Ashley Nadesan the pacey player that likes running behind. We've also got Lewis Walker on the sidelines as well as a couple of younger players too.

“I suppose if there is truth in this deal, it's a matter of trying to improve the squad. I think on paper Hendry is probably up there with Nichols as one of the best forwards in the division and I think he's probably on paper got more credit in the bank than a few of our players.

“But I'd be very surprised, especially if we were to jump to the reported £300,000, that Salford are looking for. I'm really surprised anyway that's an area we're looking to strengthen, I didn't believe it, but it seems to be gathering a bit of pace.

"I'm not sure if the move will be done, we've been playing one up front throughout preseason, sometimes we were limited to that because of injuries, but we played it against Southampton and Stockport as well, whether that's just a tactic Harris wants to play against on paper the stronger teams I don't know. We went two up front against Accrington over the weekend, and we'll see what happens against Sutton tonight.

“But if it is one or even if it's two, there's already a lot of competition in there, so I'd be very surprised but if you can strengthen your squad, I suppose it's always welcome.

“I think as well Oliver Hawkins is injured at the minute, and it seems to be judged on a week-by-week basis, we don't really know what the injury is, it’s being kept quite under wraps. He had a foot issue, he had a heel issue, and it was thought that he'd be back in pre-season, and he's still not back, so that's been done on game to games basis. So I suppose if that is serious and that carries on, another forward would be welcome, but they are different players, so it's come as a surprise, but you always have to welcome the opportunities to strengthen your team depending on the asking price you have to pay.”