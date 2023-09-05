Highlights Southampton had a hectic transfer window, dealing with the aftermath of relegation and players looking to leave.

Che Adams was heavily linked with a move away from Southampton, but the right offer never came and he stayed at the club.

Southampton fans are shocked but pleased that Adams remained, and his staying greatly benefits the team's chances of promotion.

Southampton had a very hectic summer transfer window, as the club was one of the most talked-about clubs in the Championship.

Their relegation from the Premier League meant they came down to the Championship with a lot of baggage.

They needed a new manager, while players were unhappy and were looking to move on from the club.

Therefore, the Saints were one of the most talked-about teams when it came to transfers, as Russell Martin looked to shape his squad while dealing with players leaving.

Southampton suffered several big losses throughout the summer, with Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse, and Romeo Lavia all leaving. But they were lucky it ended there, as striker Che Adams was heavily linked with a move away.

What happened with Che Adams during the transfer window?

It seemed that, along with the other players that left Southampton, Adams was going to be a player that looked set to leave the club in the transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been with the Saints since 2019 and has been an important player for the club in their time in the Premier League.

So the fact the club were relegated, and he only has 12 months remaining on his contract meant it seemed likely Adams was going to leave; it was just about Southampton getting the right offer.

However, that offer never seemed to come, or the right offer. Everton made a bid worth £15 million for the striker towards the end of August, but that was rejected by Southampton.

It was then reported that AFC Bournemouth, Everton, Crystal Palace and Wolves all regained interest in the striker in the closing hours of the transfer window.

Then according to The Athletic, Wolves saw a season-long loan, with a £15 million option and the possibility of an obligation to buy the striker blocked by Southampton.

Nothing else materialised with the striker and he remained at St. Mary’s beyond the 11p.m. deadline last Friday.

What are Southampton fans thoughts on Che Adams staying at the club?

Here, we asked FLW fan pundit Martin Sanders for his thoughts on the club being able to keep hold of Adams, despite Everton and Wolves being heavily interested in the striker.

He told FLW: “I think it comes as a massive shock for any Saints fan that Che Adams remained at the football club.

"It looked dead certain that he was going, and it sounded like he wanted out, so the fact he’s remained is pretty big. Will he sign a new contract? I think that will be a big tell. Does he want to be at the football club? I think he just has to show us all and get his head down between now and January, and he might get a move then.

"But, at the moment, he is a Southampton player, and he just needs to give his all for our cause because we were dreadful at the weekend."

Is Che Adams staying at Southampton good news?

Southampton managing to keep hold of the striker despite all the Premier League interest is excellent news for the fans and for Russell Martin.

Adams looked certain to leave at some point in the summer, but the fact he has stayed greatly helps Southampton’s chances of promotion.

The focus will now switch to trying to get the player to sign a new contract as his current one ends this season, and Southampton won’t want him to leave for nothing.