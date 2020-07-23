‘Comedy gold’, ‘So good at shade’ – Many Derby fans excited as Phillip Cocu aims dig at Nottingham Forest

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has aimed a dig at rivals Nottingham Forest after they missed out on the play-offs dramatically last night, which has drawn an excited response from many fans of the East Midlands club.

The Reds needed just one point from their final-day clash against Stoke City but slipped to a 4-1 defeat to the Potters.

Swansea City’s 4-1 win against 10-man Reading meant that they secured the final top-six place on goal difference and Sabri Lamouchi’s side slipped to seventh.

Derby’s play-off hopes ended earlier this month but they finished the campaign with a satisfying 3-1 victory against Birmingham City yesterday and Cocu couldn’t resist aiming a dig at Forest after the game.

Cocu on forest, wearing a smile: "Well…our point was a big one. But they had it in their hands. They have to blame themselves." — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) July 22, 2020

The two sides have met three times this term with the Rams securing a dramatic and potentially pivotal late equaliser in the most recent clash.

Chris Martin scored in the 98th minute against Forest at Pride Park to ensure that the points were shared on the 4th of July and without that goal things could look very different for the Reds right now.

With both sides facing another season in the Championship and looking to build on the progress made under new managers this term, next season’s East Midland derbies look likely to be tasty affairs.

Cocu’s comments certainly appear to have gone down well and excited many Derby fans on Twitter.

Read their reaction here:

207 days spent in the top 6 only to finish 7th. Comedy gold! 🤣🤣 — Andrew Swift (@swigger67) July 22, 2020

That 97th minute equaliser really was for something 👀😅 — THE Lewis Howkins (@Lewis_Howkins) July 22, 2020

💉💉💉💉 my manager — Tom Lummo (@ChrisMartindcfc) July 22, 2020

He’s so good at shade — Tom (@tombulldcfc) July 22, 2020

Phillip Cocu you sexy sexy man 😍😍😍😍😍 — Joel Moore (@jmDCFC) July 22, 2020