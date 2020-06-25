‘Come to Leeds’ – Many Whites fans post tongue in cheek response as Messi makes Bielsa claim

A tweet from Newell’s Old Boys on Twitter has sparked a bit of commotion among Leeds United fans recently, with them reacting to comments from the great Lionel Messi.

The Whites head into this weekend knowing how important a win over Fulham could be in terms of their return to the Premier League.

Indeed, Marcelo Bielsa will be fully focused on that game and, if he can achieve a victory and then get them into the top flight, he’ll be even more revered than he is already.

Bielsa’s impact on the game is far-reaching and, indeed, countryman Lionel Messi has had this to say about the Leeds boss:

Lionel Messi: "I admire Bielsa a lot. I would have loved to have had him as a coach". (via @pizarrabielsa) pic.twitter.com/EjAdDm9ecV — Newell's Old Boys – English (@Newells_en) June 25, 2020

One of the greatest players to ever play the game, Leeds fans naturally jumped on this with a few tongue in cheek suggestions that a move to Elland Road could be worth a look.

Let’s take a peek at what some Whites fans have had to say in response to the Barcelona legend’s words:

6 months running around Thorp Arch then he can have a spot on the bench. Come on for Paddy after 75 minutes — Mark Dignum 💙💛 (@bianchidigs) June 25, 2020

There’s still time Lionel — Tim (@THEtimnicholson) June 25, 2020

Hed look good in all white! — Tricky🃏 (@rpatz1919) June 25, 2020

Easy- come to Leeds. We could use a proven goal scorer! — astrogilly 💛💙 (@astrogilly1) June 25, 2020

You still could Lionel, fancy playing in the Premiership next season? 😁😁 — Rub TheDub (@Rubthedub) June 25, 2020

This is gonna happen at some point I believe maybe 4 or 5 years down the line back at newells together if it doesn't it's a crime — Jordan Townend (@GoOnGarySpeed) June 25, 2020

I’ll pay for his flight to Leeds 😂 — Andrew Langridge (@ALangridge55) June 25, 2020

We could fit you in somewhere at #lufc I’m sure Leo 😬 — Nick James (@NickJames47) June 25, 2020

there's still time Lio, there's still time #lufc — Hydroxispwich (@delmeister1) June 25, 2020

There’s still time. We are always in the market for decent players at Leeds. Bring your boots Lionel and we’ll see if we can squeeze you in somewhere. — Tony Norman (@avnorm) June 25, 2020

El Prat to Leeds & Bradford, only a couple of hours Lionel 🤔 — wayne armitage 💙💛 (@armo1972) June 25, 2020