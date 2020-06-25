Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Come to Leeds’ – Many Whites fans post tongue in cheek response as Messi makes Bielsa claim

A tweet from Newell’s Old Boys on Twitter has sparked a bit of commotion among Leeds United fans recently, with them reacting to comments from the great Lionel Messi.

The Whites head into this weekend knowing how important a win over Fulham could be in terms of their return to the Premier League.

Indeed, Marcelo Bielsa will be fully focused on that game and, if he can achieve a victory and then get them into the top flight, he’ll be even more revered than he is already.

Bielsa’s impact on the game is far-reaching and, indeed, countryman Lionel Messi has had this to say about the Leeds boss:

One of the greatest players to ever play the game, Leeds fans naturally jumped on this with a few tongue in cheek suggestions that a move to Elland Road could be worth a look.

Let’s take a peek at what some Whites fans have had to say in response to the Barcelona legend’s words:


