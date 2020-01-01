‘Come on’ – Plenty of Leeds fans excited by one man’s inclusion against West Brom

Marcelo Bielsa has named his starting XI for Leeds United’s top-of-the-table clash against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns, with many Whites fans celebrating the inclusion of Eddie Nketiah.

Patrick Bamford missed his first game of the season on Sunday, as a quad injury kept him absent from Leeds’ 5-4 victory against Birmingham City.

📋 Marcelo names the same Starting XI that featured in the 5-4 win over Birmingham. Patrick is named on the bench after recovering from a dead leg — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 1, 2020

The Whites striker has recovered from that injury but it appears he is not fit enough to start, as the 26-year-old has only made the bench.

Bielsa has named an unchanged side from the victory against the Blues and will be hoping for another victory against the Baggies.

A win would see Leeds move three points clear of West Brom and extend their lead at the top of the Championship.

The Bristol Post reported earlier this week that Arsenal were set to recall Nketiah from his loan deal at Elland Road, so it appears that the game against the Baggies could be his last appearance for the Whites.

The 20-year-old joined on a season-long loan in the summer but has started just once in the Championship this season.

It would be fitting if Nketiah could go out in style by helping Bielsa’s men earn three points and, judging from their responses on Twitter, many Whites supporters seem to feel he is the right man for the job.

Read the reaction of Leeds fans here:

