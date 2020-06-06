‘Come on Leeds, do the right thing’ – Many Whites fans react as Gaetano Berardi situation clarified

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi is reportedly likely to remain at the club until at least the end of the 2019/20 season, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many fans of the Yorkshire club.

The central defender has made 150 appearances in an Elland Road career that has lasted nearly six years.

Berardi has fallen down the pecking order in recent years but he has put in some vital performances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this term, stepping up as cover when needed.

With the Championships season set to finish in early August, clubs are facing issues of contracts as some player’s deals are set to expire at the end of June.

Berardi is one such player but, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, he is expected to stay with the club until at least the end of the season.

Beyond that, the Swiss defender’s future appears uncertain and there will likely be questions raised over whether he can cut it in the Premier League.

Leeds have to get there first, of course, and will have to avoid a slip up in the nine remaining games.

Bielsa’s side are top of the Championship as things stand and have a seven-point cushion over the play-off places.

The 15-question Leeds United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

It appears Berardi looks likely to be at the club for the run-in and the latest update on his future has drawn an interesting reaction from Leeds fans on Twitter…

Will be a shock if they don’t extend Berardi’s contract. Technically improved a lot under bielsa and has been a great servant to the club through the years. — Chris 💙💛 (@eatonc01) June 6, 2020

Hopefully he signs a years extension he deserves it for loyalty 🤞🏻 — Lee Maspero (@Leemo_LUFC) June 6, 2020

I know he can be a bit limited but I really want him to stay for at least another season. I love the guy and when he is disciplined he is a good reliable squad player — gareth payne (@GdogPayne) June 6, 2020

@andrearadri come on man give him a 1 year extension — Jordan Smith (@Jord_Elliott) June 6, 2020

Really need him to stay if Ben White leaves too… — gareth payne (@GdogPayne) June 6, 2020

Could beJohn McClelland-type squad player for first season back, if we go up. — Nɪᴄᴋ Cᴀʀᴛᴇʀ (@NikuKata) June 6, 2020

Sign Berra to another deal and get lallana on a deal — Jack Bradley (@jackbraderrs) June 6, 2020

He surely deserves an extension come on Leeds do the right thing he’s a proper team player — cj13 (@felixe1967) June 6, 2020

Not my fav player but has improved massively, Cannot fault his commitment or love for the club/shirt, imo he’s not good enough for the premier league (if we get there) maybe he wants a new challenge, 31 now — Mark (tomo)Thompson (@Nickfaldo92) June 6, 2020

Please offer him an extention to his contract — Daniel Barton (@bartondan1) June 6, 2020