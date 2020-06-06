Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Come on Leeds, do the right thing’ – Many Whites fans react as Gaetano Berardi situation clarified

Published

9 mins ago

on

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi is reportedly likely to remain at the club until at least the end of the 2019/20 season, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many fans of the Yorkshire club. 

The central defender has made 150 appearances in an Elland Road career that has lasted nearly six years.

Berardi has fallen down the pecking order in recent years but he has put in some vital performances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this term, stepping up as cover when needed.

With the Championships season set to finish in early August, clubs are facing issues of contracts as some player’s deals are set to expire at the end of June.

Berardi is one such player but, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, he is expected to stay with the club until at least the end of the season.

Beyond that, the Swiss defender’s future appears uncertain and there will likely be questions raised over whether he can cut it in the Premier League.

Leeds have to get there first, of course, and will have to avoid a slip up in the nine remaining games.

Bielsa’s side are top of the Championship as things stand and have a seven-point cushion over the play-off places.

It appears Berardi looks likely to be at the club for the run-in and the latest update on his future has drawn an interesting reaction from Leeds fans on Twitter…


