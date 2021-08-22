‘Come on Ashton’, ‘We won’t challenge for the title’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent events

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to Paul Cook’s comments in the wake of his side’s 2-2 home draw with MK Dons.

Things had been going well for the Tractor Boys in the first half after Macauley Bonne put them 1-0 up just north of the 15 minute mark before they conceded an equaliser to their old nemesis Scott Twine in the 58th minute.

Bonne then put the home side back in front before Matt O’Riley levelled matters once more just three minutes later as the two sides earnt a share of the spoils in what was an entertaining Sky Bet League One clash at Portman Road.

Naturally the result and Cook’s post match comments didn’t take long to register with the Ipswich Town faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views after the game.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

I agree,but there's one constant from all the change thats happened and the errors made and it's the same player almost everytime..afraid Wolfenden doesn't cut it for me. — ꧁☬ℭ𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰☬꧂ (@OtherBrother74) August 21, 2021

It’s quite simple, we are improving going forwards, & will only get better as we gel. But all the time we defend like school boys, & struggle with game management we won’t challenge for the title. Most of the goals conceded this year come from players not doing their job. #itfc — Gary Riches (@Buddy_beadle86) August 21, 2021

Cookie dots the I’s & crosses the T’s for me; That’s why HE’s the man for Ipswich Town! C’mon everyone, it’s not going to be plain sailing – difficult long division to get out of, we have far more quality than last season so let’s be the that additional player & support the boys — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCool73) August 21, 2021

We still need a Def Centre mid and another Centre Back. Come on Ashton — Jase (@Jase72828523) August 21, 2021

The individual mistakes are costing us big time, if we can cut those out we'll give ourselves a better chance of winning games on a consistent basis. — Christian Davies (@Christi58198460) August 21, 2021

PC sounds realistic, positive, and motivated, which I can’t remember hearing from a Town manger for at least 2 seasons, keep the faith. COYB — herbie (@RichardSpence7) August 22, 2021

Well done boss you have only lost two games ,thanks for your hard work with your new team 👏 — Time man (@WyattWyatturp) August 21, 2021

at least hes honest, i would be worried if he sugar coated it, on we go coyb! — Dominic DEAN 📸 (@ddphotograph) August 21, 2021

He knows what he’s doing he’ll get it right — Paul Milner (@swadlad) August 21, 2021

Im still 100% behind him. Uppa towen — Brendon🏌🏽‍♂️ (@brendonitfc) August 21, 2021

Improve or ship out pal. — Dan (@DanielDaws1) August 21, 2021

😩 Pain. — Hayden R (@RansomeHayden) August 21, 2021

Needs to be better. — Bradley Lloyd (@Bradleylloyd90) August 21, 2021